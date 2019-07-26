It's the time of year again, y'all. Rumors about the next iPhone are hitting the web, and Apple users are preparing for their upgrades. If you've been keeping up with the latest and greatest iPhones on the market, you probably remember when a bevy of new devices were unveiled in 2018. For reference, they included the the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. TBH, it feels like they were released yesterday (sigh). Now, even more new phones are on the horizon, including the rumored "iPhone 11." Once you hear about the iPhone 11's reported camera upgrades, you'll want to trade your old phone in for a new one.

Before I get into detail about the phone's rumored camera features, let me get one thing straight: The iPhone 11 wasn't announced yet. In fact, Apple hasn't even confirmed such a device (the company is very specific with how it makes new product announcements). However, recent rumors about Apple predict that the company will be releasing an iPhone 11 in fall 2019, per 9to5 Mac. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the rumored phone, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Still, the idea of an "iPhone 11" makes total sense, since "11" comes after "10" (aka "X").

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

According to 9to5 Mac, Apple will reportedly release three variations of the iPhone 11 in the fall — and apparently, those will replace three phones that are currently on the market (the XR, XS, and XS Max). I'm going to focus on the iPhone XS models, though, because those might be the devices that'll reportedly have impressive new camera features (which I'll get into in a moment).

The iPhone 11 models that'll replace the iPhone XS and XS max are called "D42" and "D43," respectively, per 9to5 Mac. According to the tech publication, those variations of the iPhone 11 will reportedly include not two — but three — rear-facing cameras. Based off the rumors, those cameras will be contained in one square-shaped platform on the back of the phones.

They might look a little something like this:

So, why three cameras instead of two? Apparently, the extra lens will provide a "wide-angle" image that'll capture more space, according to a report by Bloomberg. Apparently, that'll make it easier to zoom in on an image without losing quality, which is always convenient. Plus, having a wider camera angle will take your IG game to the next level, don't you think?

Anyway, because of that third camera, an apparent feature called "Smart Frame" will also be included on those iPhone 11 models, per 9to5 Mac. According to the publication, "Smart Frame" will capture the space that lies beyond the camera's frame, which will give you tons of flexibility when it comes to cropping and zooming (if the rumored feature is actually in the works, that is). Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the reported camera features, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

With that being said, keep your eyes out for variations of the iPhone 11 this fall. If the rumors are true, you'll have even more camera features to play around with. In the meantime, explore the camera capabilities that you currently have access to on your devices, like Portrait Mode and TrueDepth.