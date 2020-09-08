Once September hits, rumors always start to swirl about when Apple will hold its annual fall keynote. Before the coronavirus pandemic, you could usually count on it happening in mid-September, but in late August, there were reports Apple would reportedly push back the marquee event this year. Of course, the September presentation is when the company usually graces fans with announcements of new iPhones and other devices, so you definitely don't want to miss out. If you're wondering when Apple's 2020 fall event will take place, here's everything we know so far. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on when the fall iPhone announcement will happen this year, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Prior to Tuesday, Sept. 8, the tech world had its money on Apple pushing back its iPhone announcement by almost a month. But on Sept. 8, Apple surprised fans with the announcement of an official event on Tuesday, Sept. 15, which will be streamed live from Apple Park in Cupertino California at 10 a.m. PT. Even with a set fall event date, Apple still hasn't confirmed if this is when new iPhones will be announced. Again, before Tuesday, the tech world was pretty much in agreement that Apple would push back the fall keynote to the week of Oct. 12 (likely Oct. 13, if it follows previous Tuesday announcements), thanks to leaks from tech analysts like John Prosser.

As of publication on Sept. 8, Apple hasn't confirmed an October event, or what will be announced on Sept. 15 — and there doesn't seem to be a consensus online. According to speculating tech experts, the Sept. 15 event might see the release of the new iPad and Apple Watch Series 6, with the new iPhone announcement still being saved for the rumored October event.

Typically, the iPhone unveiling event takes place during the first or second week of September, which is why some people are thinking the Sept. 15 event might actually be when new iPhone news drops. For reference, the 2019 keynote address was on Sept. 10; the 2018 keynote address was on Sept. 12; and the 2017 keynote address was on Sept. 12. Hinting at a later iPhone release, Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed in a July earnings call covering the third fiscal quarter of 2020, that this year's iPhone model will launch a "few weeks later" than it normally does, but he didn't give specifics, according to MacRumors. Of course, Apple could still announce the phones in September and ship them out later in the year, but it's not clear if this is the plan.

To further help fans speculate about a later announcement, Japanese website Mac Otakara reported on Tuesday, Sept. 1 that Apple would reportedly be holding its 2020 keynote address virtually in late October. Citing reported Chinese supplier information, Mac Otakara reported that the fall 2020 Apple event would see the unveiling of the loss prevention tag AirTag, the iPhone 12, and the Apple Watch Series 6.

Again, Apple as yet to confirm anything regarding fall releases beyond its announcement of the Sept. 15 event. As with all rumors unconfirmed by Apple, there is room for error, so to know for sure if iPhone 12 news will come in September as it has in the past, you'll have to tune into the livestream on Sept. 15.