Apple's new iPhone 12 series features four new phone models: iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. The company announced its new phones at its Apple Event on Monday, Oct. 13, and Tim Cook showcased the new colors you can expect to see. Here's what colors the iPhone 12 come in.

To start, the iPhone 12, which is the basic 6.1-inch model, will come in five new color options: Black, Product Red, White, Blue, and Green. Following the announcement, users quickly took to social media to applaud the device's sleek new aesthetic, thanks to a redesign. While the iPhone 12 is one of the most affordable options on offer in the new iPhone lineup, it has an OLED Super Retina XDR display, a "Ceramic Shield" glass screen that promises to make your iPhone four times more resistant to breakage, and a sleek new design that's the first major update since the iPhone 6.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Mini, which is the smallest and most affordable iteration of the iPhone 12 lineup, will boast all the same features of the iPhone 12, just in a smaller size. The iPhone 12 Mini will also be available in Green, Blue, Product Red, Black, and White. The model will sell for $699 and will feature a 5.4-inch design, comparatively smaller and lighter than the iPhone 12’s and iPhone 12 Pro's 6.1-inch design and the iPhone 12 Pro Max's 6.7-inch design.

The design features a metal, segmented frame, which is reminiscent of the iPhone 4 of 2010. Like the old model, the new iPhone 12 phones feature a complex segmented design, but with an updated take on the sandwiched glass frame. The iPhone 12 models feature square edges with sharply rounded corners, making for a more cohesive appearance.

Inside, the iPhone 12 has also undergone a big makeover. Like the other new models, the iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic chip, which offers faster graphics and processing than its predecessor, the A13. Thanks to this chip, the iPhone 12 will boast a dual-camera system with better low-light capture, enhanced detail, an ultra wide lens, and Night Mode. Video capabilities have also gotten a major update with Night Mode time lapse. The iPhone 12 will retail for only $799, while the Mini will be $100 cheaper. The iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max will clock in at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Following the Oct. 13 announcement, the iPhone 12 will be available for presale starting on Friday, Oct. 16 along with the iPhone 12 Pro, and will officially be available for purchase Oct. 23. Meanwhile, the 12 Mini and Pro Max won't start pre-sales until Friday, Nov. 6, and will ship out on Nov. 13.