t's that time of year again when Apple fans gear up for new releases. The company has already rolled new iPads and Apple Watches, as well as an iOS 14 update, but there's still no news on the iPhone front. As you impatiently await the tech giant's next releases, take a look at these reported iPhone 12 updates, which reveal the new smartphone models may include some big changes.

Apple typically announces its new flagship smartphones with an official reveal in September, and a preorder window following shortly afterward, but it's likely the new iPhones won't have the same release timeline. According to CNET, Apple confirmed a delay on the next iPhone models in an analyst conference call on Thursday, July 20, citing the coronavirus as the primary cause. In the call, Apple said the release would be delayed for "a few weeks," which would place the reveal and preorder dates sometime in October 2020. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the next iPhone release and possible iPhone event, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Apple held its September event on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and only announced new Apple Watches and iPads, so it's likely the iPhone event will take place some time in October. As you wait, check out these reports of what to expect when the new iPhone arrives.

The phone design

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first alerted customers to a redesign in September 2019. According to MacRumors, Kuo said the the iPhone 12's design might resemble the iPhone 4, with a metal, segmented frame. The iPhone 4, which was first released in 2010, featured two panes of glass that sandwiched the phone's frame. The metal frame will reportedly differ from the current iPhones, taking on a complex segmented design, inspired by the iPhone 4, but with an updated take. Kuo described the phone to have a rear side made of glass, but with edges that are more square than round as they are on the current models. Anonymous sources also told Bloomberg that the two Pro models could resemble the design of the iPad Pro, which also features flat edges and sharply rounded corners.

Apple has yet to officially confirm the names of the new iPhones, but the phones are being dubbed the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max based on Apple's history. Some reports suggest Apple will release three new phones and don't mention the iPhone 12 Max, but others, like 9 to 5 Mac, think there will be four new iPhones due to past releases.

Screen Size

Kuo also reported in a June 17 research note for TF International Securities that the iPhone will come in three sizes: 6.7-inch, 6.1-inch, and 5.4-inch, all with OLED screens. The 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch versions will reportedly use 5G, which would be the first time iPhones could support 5G.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Colors

As for the color options, a reported April leak of Apple designs on YouTube channel EverythingApplePro indicates the color options could include light blue, violet, and light orange, as well as a new navy blue shade.

Speakers

You should expect to jam out to your favorite tracks on the iPhone 12, thanks to the reported 10 to 15% increase for audio speakers, according to EverythingApplePro.

Camera

Mac Rumors also reports the new iPhones will likely feature a triple-lens 3D camera for the more expensive models, similar to the triple-lens on the iPhone 11 Pro. Some rumors suggest the triple-lens cameras may have a 3D camera option, in addition to offering the depth and better quality of a triple-lens camera. To keep the price more affordable, the cheaper iterations of the iPhone 12, may instead come with a dual-lens camera.

Pricing

Pricing for the new iPhones will likely have similar pricing to the iPhone 11 models, according to 9to5Mac. That means the phones could start at $699 for the iPhone 12, $999 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and $1099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Only time will tell if these reported features are what Apple has in store for customers, but it looks like new colors and a new design are likely on the way.