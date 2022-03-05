Apple’s Rumored iPhone SE 3 Could Match The Low Price Of Its 2020 Predecessor

Apple’s biggest iPhone announcements typically happen in early fall, but after the company released an official invite for an event on March 8, fans think Apple’s upcoming event might come with a pretty big announcement: the launch of the iPhone SE 3. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on if the iPhone SE 3 will be announced, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Here’s what to expect about the iPhone SE 3’s rumored price, release date, colors, and more, if the new device is in fact announced.

If you’ve been paying attention to the buzz surrounding the special event Apple referred to in its invite email as “Peek Performance,” you know it’s all about a possible spring release of the iPhone SE 3. Apple didn’t provide much information beyond the March 8 date and 10 a.m. PT start time for the event streaming from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Of course, the name “peek” speaks to hopefully seeing something new from the tech giant, and many are hoping it’s the iPhone SE 3.

In case you forgot, the most recent iPhone SE, which was released in April 2020, made made major headlines following its April 2020 release for its impressive features like wireless charging and Portrait mode capabilities, as well as the unexpected continuation of the home button, which dashed any hopes of Face ID on the revamped device, and nostalgic resemblance to the discontinued iPhone 8. The price of the iPhone SE was also a major talking point, considering its starting price of $399 made it the cheapest iPhone to date.

So will the iPhone SE 3 come with the same low price tag and buzz-worthy features? Here’s what you need to know.

iPhone SE 3 Price

If you thought $399 for an iPhone SE was good, then you’ll like the predictions for the SE 3. According to Tech Radar, the iPhone SE 3 will reportedly have the same starting price — $399. Although, there is one report from analyst John Donovan, per Investor’s Business Daily, that places the reported starting price of the iPhone SE 3 at $300. If the iPhone SE 3 comes with 5G capability as it’s rumored to, a $300 price would make it $300 less than the current least-expensive 5G iPhone, the $599 iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone SE 3 Release Date

Journalist Marc Gurman shared in his Feb. 27 Power On Newsletter for Bloomberg that the reported iPhone SE 3 could come as soon as sometime in March. If the 2020 launch of the iPhone SE is any indicator, a potential April release date could also very well be on the horizon.

iPhone SE 3 Colors

As of March 2, there isn’t much speculation about possible iPhone SE 3 colors. The iPhone SE 2, however, is available in White, Black, and Red, so there’s always a chance the new device could come in the same colorways.

iPhone SE 3 Design — Face ID

If you’ve been hoping for an updated take on the 2017-esque design, you may be in luck. According to TechRadar, Gurman claimed in a 2021 newsletter post that Apple hopes to implement Face ID in all “relevant” devices. If that’s true, it’s probably safe to assume that the removal of the home button will affect the design of the iPhone SE 3, possibly increasing the screen size as well.

iPhone SE 3 Features

According to Gurman’s Feb. 27 post, fans can expect the new iPhone to come with 5G capabilities and a faster processor. As for a new flashy camera, TechRadar reported on March 3 that the iPhone SE 3 is rumored to feature the same 12 MP snapper as the 2020 version, just with an updated sensor.

Clearly the potential release of the iPhone SE 3 has caused a lot of excitement, and even more rumors. To see if the reports are accurate, you’ll just have to wait to tune into the March 8 event at 10 am PST to see how these predictions play out.