When Apple shared the details of its the second generation of its iPhone SE on Wednesday, April 15, fans were immediately struck by how similar the design looked to the since-discontinued iPhone 8. With the smartphone's 4.7-inch retina display and home button with Touch ID, you might be wondering: Does the iPhone SE have Face ID? Here's what to know about the iPhone SE's new features.

Apple's newest smartphone made waves when it was announced on April 15, partly due to its low price tag (it's the cheapest iPhone to date starting at just $399) in addition to a handful of buzz-worthy new features like wireless charging capabilities, one-camera Portrait Mode, and the A13 Bionic chip that the company introduced with its iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. However, just like its predecessor, the new SE clings to the outer design of an older iPhone: In this case, the iPhone 8, which Apple officially discontinued on April 15.

Just like the now-retired device, the new iPhone SE features the same battery size, 4.7-inch retina display, bezels on the top and bottom, and a a second-generation Touch ID fingerprint sensor as part of its home button. While the company's facial recognition system has become a mainstay for the company's newer smartphones and iPads since the release of the iPhone X in November 2017, Apple users are out of luck for the new iPhone SE when it comes to that form of biometric authentication. Just like the iPhone 8 that it's modeled on, the device will feature a home button encased with a sapphire crystal material and a Touch ID sensor where users can put their fingers to authenticate their fingerprints.

More to come...