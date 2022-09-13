Selena Gomez Was A Rare Beauty At The Emmy Awards

Only slayings in the building. Selena Gomez made her Primetime Emmy Awards debut in a lewk that did nothing short of kil— murder it. Though the 30-year-old multi-hyphenate skipped the red carpet before the event, she was spotted walking across it after TV’s biggest night officially began, looking like a rare beauty, and the details behind Selena Gomez’s 2022 Emmys dress and makeup would make her stylish character Mabel Mora proud.

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building saw Gomez’s character exclusively wear Rare Beauty products, including Rare’s pore-diffusing primer, liquid foundation, and brightening concealer. The brand even released a Hulu x Rare Beauty’s Mabel Mora’s Must-Haves capsule collection during the second season. So it comes as no surprise that the Rare Beauty founder’s makeup game was on point at the Emmy Awards, emphasizing her beauty with an elegant high bun, a brown smokey eye, and a glossy, neutral lip.

As for Gomez’s Emmys ‘fit, it was a sparkling white halter gown by CELINE by Hedi Slimane, featuring an open back that tied at the back of her neck, and it was equal parts glam, retro, and understated. She paired the gown with silver and green fringe verrière earrings, a matching ring, and a complementary set of green nails her nail artist Tom Bachik dubbed “Selena’s #Emerald ‘Illusion’ Emmys Mani.”

Though Gomez was snubbed an acting nomination for Only Murders in the Building, she’s still nominated as a producer for Outstanding Comedy Series for her work on the Hulu show, reportedly making her only the second Latina to be nominated among the producing nominees. She’s also set to present an award — along with OMITB costars Martin Short, who’s nominated as a producer and lead actor at this year’s event; and Steve Martin, who’s nominated as a producer, writer, and lead actor at this year’s event — so she’ll definitely grace the stage at least once.

Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, also got glam for the Emmys, showing off her look on social media in the hours leading up to the event. But unlike her daughter, Teefey showed great concern for how her look would hold up throughout the festivities. “Emmy pre-game before the sun and menopause sweats the magic off,” she captioned a makeup selfie on her Instagram Stories.

While this marks Gomez’s first Primetime Emmy Awards, the actor actually attended the Creative Arts Emmys — and won! — back in 2009. The Disney Channel series that skyrocketed her to fame, The Wizards of Waverly Place, beat out the likes of Hannah Montana and iCarly for Outstanding Children’s Program. At the time, she had her hair up in a loose updo and wore a beautiful silver, floor-length Marchesa Resort gown both on the red carpet and throughout the event.