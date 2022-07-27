Ever wondered how Selena Gomez got her glow on while filming Season 2 of Only Murders In The Building? Wonder no longer, dear readers, because the global stylist behind Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand broke down the exact products used behind the scenes to give the actor’s character, Mabel Mora, her signature beauty look. Even better, Rare Beauty and Hulu have teamed up to drop a custom Only Murders In The Building makeup collection, so you can perfectly duplicate Mabel’s glam for your Only Murders watch parties or, you know, wherever else you may find yourself solving mysteries.

It’s rare (pun totally intended) for cult fave TV shows to make recreating their iconic beauty looks this easy, so shoutout to Gomez and her beauty brand for bringing fans these products. The best part? The entire collection is on sale and, because the Emmy-nominated producer is a boss, it’s not some paltry 5% nonsense. From now through Aug. 30, you can get 20% off the Hulu x Rare Beauty collection, dubbed Mabel Mora’s Must-Haves, when you buy three or more products and use the code MABEL20.

As Cynthia Di Meo, Rare’s global stylist, explained in an Instagram video on Monday, July 25, she exclusively used Rare Beauty products to create Mabel’s signature beauty look. While all six of the products in Mabel Mora’s Must-Haves collection come into play, Di Meo also gave Gomez a Rare Beauty base using the brand’s pore-diffusing primer, liquid foundation, and brightening concealer.

After creating a smooth and glowing canvas, Di Meo moved in with the Hulu x Rare Beauty collection products including Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow in Nearly Neutral, Perfect Strokes Liquid Eyeliner, Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara, Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Apricot, the Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream in Brave, and the Blot & Glow Touch Up Kit.

Di Meo also used Rare Beauty’s Brow Harmony Pencil and Gel, another item that’s not part of Mabel Mora’s Must-Haves, but IMHO, the exact shade of blush and eyeshadow Gomez wears on set makes more sense to include in the collection. I am content. Explore the entire Mabel Mora’s Must-Haves collection below and remember, if you grab three products, you’ll get 20% off using code MABEL20 through Aug. 30.

