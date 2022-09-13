Millennials Are Losing Their Minds Over That Kenan & Kel Emmys Reunion

When Kenan Thompson was announced as host of the 2022 Emmys, there was speculation as to which of his past co-workers would show up. After decades on SNL, there was a good chance viewers would see some SNL vets and current cast members. But the big cameo fans wanted was Kel Mitchell, from the show that launched Thompson, All That. These memes about the Kenan & Kel reunion at the 2022 Emmys prove the love for their show remains undimmed.

Thompson and Mitchell first started on Nickelodeon’s All That before graduating onto a show named after them, Kenan & Kel. The two even made it to the big screen in their own comedy, Good Burger. Thompson was the rare Hollywood story who went from child actor to teen comedian to adult star, making it onto Saturday Night Live. Mitchell did not follow; for years, rumors followed the two stars they had fallen out, despite Mitchell having his own, more modest success.

But that hasn’t been true, and with 2022 marking 25 years since the debut of Kenan & Kel, the two have been doing interviews about the series’ lasting legacy. In light of that, it’s not a surprise Mitchell turned up at the Emmys to celebrate their legacy and to shout out to Good Burger.

Nor was it a surprise Thompson memorialized the moment on Twitter either.

Here’s a video of the moment:

Viewers were over the moon.

Millennials were especially smitten, feeling like this was a personal shout-out to them.

Considering how far the two have come from a pair of shows that never got a single ounce of Emmys love, the moment also felt like one they’d earned after all these years.

Fans were also surprisingly emotional about seeing the two together again. They may not be brothers in real life, but they will always be a duo in the hearts of every 1990s Nickelodeon viewer.

All That, Kenan & Kel, and Good Burger are all streaming on Paramount+.