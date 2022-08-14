The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

There are many features you can look forward to in the new iPhone 14 such as new colors, a longer battery life, and higher quality photos. Apple has already unveiled a new MacBook Air, macOS Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and more enhancements to its portfolio at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 6.

You’ve already seen the new iOS 16 that will come hand in hand with the new iPhone 14 this fall. ICYMI, its game changing new features include multiple lock screens, different notification display options, and ability to edit and unsend iMessages, to name a few. There’s no shortage of rumors circling the highly anticipated iPhone 14, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 14’s release date, colors, price, battery life, display, and camera.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Release Date

If all goes according to plan, the new iPhones are estimated to be announced on September 13 for a release date in late September, according to Tom’s Guide. Based on previous iPhone reveals, September has consistently been Apple’s chosen release month. Apart from the iPhone 12 which was announced a month later on October 13, 2020, due to manufacturing disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Colors

Rumor has it that a purple iPhone 14 could be in the books, per Tom’s Guide. It claims the iPhone 14 Pro could also come with a dark matte shade of purple. Previously, Apple released purple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11. However, the iPhone 13 dropped purple in the color lineup. Could it be making a comeback for iPhone 14? You’ll have to wait and see.

As for the other colors, MacRumors reported that the black aka Midnight, white aka Starlight, blue and red options from the iPhone 13 would stay on, while pink and green would be dropped, for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. When it comes to the Pro versions, MacRumors reported four color options of graphite, silver, gold, and purple.

Price

A price increase of $100 is expected for the iPhone 14, Wedbush Securities technology analyst at Dan Ives told The Sun in a July 9 interview. Forbes reported the price increase along with breakdowns of the expected prices for each iPhone 14 model as follows:

iPhone 14 - $899

iPhone 14 Max - $999

iPhone 14 Pro - $1099

iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1199

Battery Life

Longer battery life is a key factor of every iPhone upgrade. The iPhone 13 models saw at least 90 more minutes of battery life, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max getting 150 more minutes than its predecessor, according to CNBC. While exact battery extensions haven’t been reported, Tom’s Guide said the new iPhone 14 Max will have the largest capacity battery.

Camera

Improvements in camera quality have been consistent in newer iPhones, and that is expected to stay true for the iPhone 14. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told MacRumors that the iPhone 14 could feature a 48-megapixel wide camera and have 8K video recording capabilities. (For comparison, the iPhone 13 lineup has a 12-megapixel camera and 4K video.) The ultra-wide camera would mean higher quality photos and an increase in the camera size, according to leaked schematics MacRumors reported.

Display

Once of the most significant rumored changes to the iPhone 14 is the removal of the notch (the black bar at the top of your phone) to a “hole + pill design,” according to 9to5Mac. This would mean slightly more screen area. However, this new design is reportedly only for the Pro models of the iPhone 14.

If the notch is indeed removed, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get a very minor increase in screen size to 6.12 inches for the Pro and 6.69 inches for the Pro Max from iPhone 13 Pro’s 6.06 inches and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s 6.68 inches, per 9to5Mac. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 is reportedly staying at the same size as the iPhone 13’s ​​6.06 inches screen.

Now that you know what to expect from the iPhone 14, get excited for its fall release which will include the new iOS 16 — that we know for certain.