Make Your Halloween Set-Up Haunted AF With A 15-Foot Phantom & 12-Foot Flying Witch

Don’t forget about the skeleton bartender.
Halloween enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear that Home Depot's Halloween 2022 decorations are back in stock on July 15 with the return of Skelly, the 12-foot skeleton, and a phantom towering at 15-foot tall. It’s about to get spooky faster than you can say boo.
Deck out your home this Halloween with Home Depot’s Halloween collection.
