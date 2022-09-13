Lizzo Legit Burst Into Tears During Her Emmys Winning Speech

Lizzo always rocks a music awards show, but this year, she also totally stole television’s biggest night. The superstar singer took home her first-ever Emmy Award at the 2022 ceremony and used her moment on stage to emotionally speak about the importance of representation in television. Grab a tissue, because Lizzo’s 2022 Emmys speech dedicated to all her “big girls” is guaranteed to bring every viewer to tears. Hell, it even brought Lizzo herself to tears!

Lizzo’s 2022 reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls reinvented what a competition reality show could be, creating an incredibly uplifting and positive environment in a genre that is usually known for its brutal backstabbing and cutthroat strategies. And it was recognized for that warmth at the 2022 Emmys. Even before the big night, the Prime Video series snagged two Creative Arts Emmys for directing and editing, and then Lizzo won the big award at the Primetime Emmys: Outstanding Competition Program.

In her acceptance speech, Lizzo got emotional about how much it meant to see someone who looks like her on television: “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media,” she said. “Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something I’d be like, ‘You’re gonna see that person, but b*tch it’s gonna have to be you.”

But Lizzo really got teary-eyed when talking about the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls cast. “They are Emmy Award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour,” Lizzo shouted out to her contestants in the audience. “Make some noise for my big girls!”

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls win ended a four-year streak of RuPaul’s Drag Race consistently winning the Outstanding Reality Competition Emmy. Plus, since it’s her first-ever Emmy award and she’s already collected her fair share of Grammys, it means that Lizzo is officially halfway to achieving EGOT status. So watch out for Lizzo, because she’s coming for all the awards!