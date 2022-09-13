As a presenter and nominee at the Emmys, Lizzo was always going to bring it, but as a mere human being, I was unprepared for just how much fashion was going to be brought. The “About Damn Time” singer shared a preview of her 2022 Emmys look on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 12, and may I just say that I have never been more in love with tulle in my entire life. Thanks to Lizzo, I now understand that, in this world, there are tulle dresses and then there are tulle dresses like the one the pop star donned for the Emmys.

I mean, seriously. This look is serving fashion flavors I didn’t know tulle came in. The mini dress moment is one thing, but the long sleeves, high-low hemline, ruffles across the bodice, and the train? This is truly a show-stopping number.

Glam-wise, Lizzo kept things relatively low-key, probably because the dress is speaking volumes with all that volume and didn’t need to shout over a major makeup moment. Opting for rosy blush, a glossy, neutral lip, and a simple, slicked-back top knot, Lizzo let her dress take center stage. It’s almost impossible to truly appreciate how out of this world Lizzo’s Emmys look is until you see the length of the train on her gown.

It’s not just a long train, it’s also wide, which means it makes an even bigger statement and is also probably incredibly heavy. Not that you’d know from watching Lizzo step out on the Emmys carpet. My girl looks bouncy, bold, and fabulous.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time, Lizzo has gone with a ruffled, tulle look. At the 2019 American Music Awards, Lizzo went for another similarly voluminous tulle gown for her live performance of “Jerome.”

JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While her 2019 tulle gown was longer and featured a more muted shade than her bright red Emmys dress, it still played with silhouette and exuded whimsical playfulness. As someone who writes about celebrity fashion constantly, I’ve come to appreciate that Lizzo can slay a look without taking herself too seriously. At the 2022 Met Gala, for example, Lizzo was dripping in couture, courtesy of a custom Thom Browne look, but also brought out her flute for some impromptu playful playing.

One thing is certain when it comes to Lizzo’s red carpet looks: This woman is a force of nature who will not shrink herself for anyone. She is going to take up space, she’s going to do so proudly, and she’s going to look darn good doing it.