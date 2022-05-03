From Corkscrew Nails To A Coat That Took 22,000 Hours To Make, Lizzo's Met Gala Look Is Perfect

Lizzo can do no wrong, and her 2022 Met Gala look is proof. Making her grand appearance on the red carpet, Lizzo wore a custom Thom Browne look, with a few key details that push this outfit over the top in the best way possible. The foundation of her look is relatively unassuming: a floor-length, structured black gown with a corset bodice and cutout of fabric around her thighs. Rather, it’s the clever, embellished additions to her look that hold an unreal amount of effort.

Lizzo walked the red carpet in her Met Gala look followed by two people carrying the train of her outstanding coat, which she revealed took 22,000 hours to make. A closer look at the coat shows yards and yards of rich, gold, floral appliqués, delicately stitched and beaded to perfection.

More to come...