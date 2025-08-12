An Ode To Celebs Wearing Slutty Little Accessories

To be an Internet user in the year 2025 is to be a collector of details. It’s to know, with your full chest, that nothing is ever innocuous — and that everything can be horny with the right mindset. Gone are the days of thirsting over celebs just because they have killer abs or megawatt smiles. Please! Don’t be so literal. The comments sections have gotten more creative, directing all that horned-up energy to their slutty little accessories instead. A quick search of “hottest thing a man can wear” on X will surface everything from crystal earrings to an analog watch.

A Slutty Little Accessory™ is a delicate, unassuming fashion item that has the ability to turn even the most level-headed pop culture consumers into feral demons (complimentary). Fashion trends as sex symbols aren’t new — Y2K whale tails defined my adolescence — but things feel different now. Items don’t have to be overtly sexual to rouse us anymore. The more delicate, the more enticing. It doesn’t have to be the celebrity’s personal expression of style, either. When a fictional character wears a thirst-inducing piece, the actor reaps the rewards. (Here’s looking at you, Paul Mescal.)

Let’s examine a few of the game-changers that got us here.

Paul Mescal’s Neck Chain

Remember Normal People? The 2020 Hulu limited series that may have launched 1,000 quarantine texts to your ex? The biggest star to come out of that show wasn’t Mescal or Daisy Edgar-Jones, but Connell Waldron’s neck chain. You know the one. Silver, delicate, and dainty, it has its own Instagram account and is the blueprint for every slutty little accessory that has come since.

Normal People gave us an emotionally closed-off jock to root for, a man who could barely utter a full sentence about his feelings, and yet all of his tortured, rich interior was encapsulated in that single silver chain. The effect? A communal re-wiring of brain chemistry. As one Vice writer put it: “I didn’t know it was possible for skin to actually feel hungry, but now it’s like I’m on the keto diet and he is bread.” That necklace was sustenance! Our libidos were fed. That is the power of the Connell Waldron neck chain.

Jonathan Bailey’s Wire-Rimmed Glasses

Imagine being so attractive that any item of clothing that comes within an inch of your body sends the Internet into a fit of hysteria. Jonathan Bailey’s Jurassic World Rebirth press tour has unleashed what he himself has described as “hormonal explosions linked to optical supports” — aka thirst over his slutty little glasses. It would seem the science behind reviving prehistoric reptiles depends entirely on these dainty, wire-thin frames with a hexagonal shape. You want to talk about charisma? Sometimes you’re born with it, but sometimes it’s Cubitts.

Of course, there are many films where the plot is glasses: Superman, The Talented Mr. Ripley, She’s All That. Do we care that there’s a compelling story, well-developed characters, or snappy dialogue? Or is that all secondary to the involuntary physical experience of seeing an attractive person adorn an even more attractive pair of glasses? As it turns out, a little bit of wire is all you need to sell tickets to a blockbuster. Honorable mentions in this category: Andrew Garfield and Pedro Pascal.

Taylor Swift’s T Chain

There are many things Taylor Swift excels at: writing a hook that will reshape my prefrontal cortex, uplifting the entire American economy with her concerts, and scaring men. But fashion? Well, she tries her best. Which is why when she walked the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys with a tiny bejeweled T dangling from an exposed garter on her upper thigh, I forgot every misstep that had led us to this point.

The chain referenced tracks from two of Swift’s horniest albums, “Guilty as Sin…?” on The Tortured Poets Department and “Call it What You Want” on Reputation. Plus, it was just really f*cking hot. “OH MY GOD I NEED HER,” one fan commented on her Grammys look on TikTok. “The slit! Thigh chain! Stillettos! 😮‍💨😮‍💨 [sic],” another wrote. Fans’ reactions to the thigh jewelry can be summed up like this: “I have nothing appropriate to say.”

Jacob Elordi’s Handbags

Jacob Elordi’s love of handbags is rivaled only by Carrie Bradshaw’s love of shoes. A boring canvas tote? He wouldn’t be caught dead. He’s wearing Fendi and Chanel. Did you really think he was going to weigh down his pockets with a wallet, keys, or gum? No, the contents of his bags contain no less than the mysteries of the cosmos, a 20th-century New York Times bestseller, and my DMs still left on read. Gotta love a man who wants to carry more than just his ego around with him.

“My female gaze is gazing,” Reddit user @Aprilume wrote in the Jacob Elordi Fashion Highlight thread of r/popculturechat, a community for those of us who lose our minds over men with large bags. (It’s a must-read.) “Imagine dating a guy with an incredible purse collection so you can share them with him,” @lefrench75 wrote. Thank you, Jacob Elordi, the dating bar is now Bottega.

Timothée Chalamet’s Scarves

Then, of course, there is Timothée Chalamet’s collection of neckwear. There isn’t a press tour on this Earth that hates to see his stylist coming. For Dune: chunky infinity scarves. For A Complete Unknown: early-2000s-Ashley-Tisdale-coded skinny scarves. For the role of Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend: cotton Americana.

This man has always been something of an abstract painting. You’ll see him crash his own look-alike contest like a real man of the people, then he’ll suddenly be spotted yachting in St. Tropez. The scarves are just another contradictory detail. Is it an elite fashion sense or some form of method acting? A press tour’s contractual obligation or a genuine interest in Y2K nostalgia?

Even Club Chalamet, the one person who best translates Timothée to the masses, has only so many thoughts on the scarves (“very gorge”). Timmy might be an enigma, but Timmy in a scarf? Transcends translation. It’s an item delicate enough to blow away in the wind — a wind propelled by our collective horniness.

Damson Idris’ Fine Jewelry

The next item I’m submitting to the pantheon of slutty little accessories: Damson Idris’ fine jewelry. Please, I’m begging. I can’t keep carrying this mantle alone. Damson, the owner of fine jewelry company Didris, is doing what other modern men are too cowardly to do: dazzle. There is not one part of him — whether it be wrist, waist, neck, or pinky finger — that isn’t constantly adorned in pearls and gemstones.

When someone goes full French Revolution like that, it awakens the poet in us all. Is it not poetry to witness Damson in a fully bejeweled state and crash out in the comments? “jaw dropping majestic splendid heavenly gorgeous stunning fabulous perfect brilliant never the same excellent extraordinary phenomenal breathtaking foams mouth* GRRRR snarl* BITE BITE MUNCHSJFHJSGRRRRRR BARK BARK WOOF WOOF WOOF GR TNGFMR BARK BARL BARK WOOF OW0000,” one Instagram user wrote. What is that, if not Pulitzer-level wordsmithing?

Reneé Rapp’s Menswear Ties

There is nothing that riles up the girls and gays quite like seeing Reneé Rapp in a suit. She’s standing on business, and that business is seeing if Towa Bird can fight all of us at once.

This must be how straight men feel about Don Draper. There is something about the power of Reneé all buttoned up that has her fans stripping down (hypothetically, of course). “Something’s off? Nvm it’s just my pants,” one commenter wrote on TikTok. “Flash sale! All my clothes are 100% off!” added another. Those menswear ties aren’t just an accessory — they’re a call to action. And we are rising all the way up.