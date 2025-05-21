Reneé Rapp may not be speaking much about her sudden exit from Sex Lives of College Girls, but she sure is singing about it. The singer surprised fans by referencing the departure in a particularly spicy new lyric, which dropped just two months after the series was canceled. Oh, and she had a very suggestive gesture for the show in the accompanying music video.

Rapp released her comeback single “Leave Me Alone” on May 21, her first song in over a year and a half, since she recorded new music for the Mean Girls musical adaptation. The track, which serves as the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album Bite Me, leans heavily into risqué territory, with blush-inducing lyrics like, “Line my lips just to match my nipples.”

Amid the cheeky lines about messy hookups and threesomes with exes, Rapp also sneaks in a surprising shoutout to the TV show she formerly starred in:

Sign a hundred NDAs but I still say something / I took my sex life with me, now the show ain't f*ckin'

In the pillow fight-filled music video for the song, Rapp flips off the camera while delivering the lyric.

The specifics of Rapp’s decision to depart Sex Lives of College Girls ahead of its third season are still not publicly clear. At the time her exit was announced in the summer of 2023, Rapp wrote a message sharing her gratitude for being a part of the Max series. “Playing Leighton has changed my life,” she wrote. “I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her.”

After Rapp’s exit in Season 3, Sex Lives of College Girls was canceled a few months later this March.

Rapp seems to be focusing on her music rather than acting since parting ways with Sex Lives. Her new album, Bite Me, is set for release on Aug. 1.