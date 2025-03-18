Sex Lives Of College Girls Gets Canceled By Max After Season 3

It’s looking like fans may never get to see graduation day at Essex College. After three seasons, Max canceled The Sex Lives Of College Girls. Taking to Instagram on March 18, co-creator Justin Noble confirmed the sad update, but assured fans that he was on the lookout for “new potential homes” for the series. (Mindy Kaling, the show’s other co-creator, has not directly addressed the cancelation yet, but she did re-post a video of the cast celebrating Season 3.)

Sex Lives Of College Girls made plenty of changes in Season 3, with Reneé Rapp exiting after Episode 2. The show’s other stars — Amrit Kaur, Pauline Chalamet, and Alyah Chanelle Scott — were joined by some new names, including Mia Rodgers and Gracie Lawrence. But for Max, it seems like the new dynamic was not a fit for renewal.

Following the announcement, Noble (who is also the showrunner) posted a statement on Instagram. “As creatives, we're sort of taught to never compliment our own projects. Or even to downplay it when other people do. But here's the thing: I think The Sex Lives Of College Girls is a pretty damn good TV show,” he wrote in a carousel post. “Unfortunately, Max has decided not to order a fourth season. We are currently in discussions with some new potential homes for the show, and it's nice that there is so much interest — but regardless of what happens, I'm proud of this show and the work that so many incredibly talented people put into it.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Noble also noted that he was surprised by the cancelation considering the series’ success on the streaming platform. “After seeing our show listed as the most watched or second most watched scripted show on the entire platform, for about 70 straight days, this is not the outcome that I saw coming,” he added. “I want to of course thank Mindy for creating this loud and fun world with me and trusting me with it, WB and Max for believing in us when we thought this show would resonate, our wildly talented cast, our amazingly funny writers, and our kind and caring and hard-working crew, who put so much of themselves into this show.”

Noble continued, “No matter what happens, The Sex Lives Of College Girls has three seasons that showcased incredible perfomances and told so many important stories while also managing to fill those stories with laughs. In a world of ‘content,’ it's a show that strived to make sure it entertained — and I feel that we did that.”

“I can't help but mention that it feels like there are fewer and fewer comedy series every month — and we are living in an era where we need that comedy badly, so I really hope that turns around — but I will always be proud of this show for being the thing that we weren't seeing enough of: a hard comedy ensemble where ladies get the jokes,” he added.

As of publication, none of the series’ main cast members have addressed the cancelation.