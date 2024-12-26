There’s nothing like a crush to remind you of the silly joys of being alive. And since the streets (aka TikTok users) are saying dating apps are in their flop era, where better to turn than the pop culture landscape for the next object of your affection?

Luckily, 2024 brought us plenty of swoony heroes to root for. Paul Mescal continued his reign as the internet’s short-shorts babygirl (he even got a lookalike contest). Kristen Stewart took no-pants dressing to the next level on her Love Lies Bleeding press run. Sabrina Carpenter served horny pop princess every night on the Short n’ Sweet Tour stage. Jonathan Bailey danced on tables in Wicked. Marcello Hernandez created Domingo, a newly anointed SNL legend. And so many more mainstream hotties graced our feeds.

But here at Elite Daily, we like to think outside the box, and we believe the best crushes are the ones you have to explain to your friends who aren’t chronically online. (“OK, hear me out, you *need* to go down this internet deep dive...”) To warm your heart during the cold days of winter, here are our staff’s picks for the best niche crushes of 2024. Read with caution — you’ll never be the same.

Reesa Teesa

There’s nothing I love more than a woman who stands on business. Reesa had me completely captivated in February with her 52-part (!) TikTok series detailing her ex-husband’s manipulative and lying behavior. The week it dropped, she was all I could think about. When Reesa went on to gain over three million followers and start doing brand deals, my crush was solidified. She recently signed a deal for a TV adaptation, and you best believe I will be streaming. — Sarah Ellis, senior editor

Emil Wakim

The real Saturday Night Live heads know the sketch series has a history of casting smokeshows. But this year, they’ve added one of their hottest cast members yet. Sure, maybe Emil Wakim hasn’t appeared in too much yet, but each time he does, it’s impossible to take your eyes off of him. Hot and funny? What more could you ask for!? — Dylan Kickham, associate editor

Ennui from Inside Out 2

Ennui is kinda emo and mysterious, and she would probably ruin my life by leaving me on read after a date. It would definitely ruin my day if you told me Ennui wasn’t into me. — Celina Khorma, social media strategist

Saint Laurent Cowboy

Having a crush on an indie-pop singer isn’t necessarily niche. But swooning over an indie-pop singer’s TikTok alter ego? That’s me and my love affair with Role Model’s second TikTok account, @saintlaurentcowboy. Once you like one or two clips of him repeating chronically online phrases in front of his own billboards, you’ll be served more on your FYP — and if you’re lucky, the romanticized edits of Mr. Saint Laurent Cowboy himself will grace your algorithm soon. — Alexis Morillo, Bustle lifestyle editor

The Gladiator 2 cast admiring nail art

I individually have a crush on Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington, so seeing them be super cute together on the Gladiator 2 press tour was everything I needed. However, getting Fred Hechinger to look at my Gladiator-themed nails at the LA premiere (since nail-loving Pedro was absent) made me blush and add him to the list, too. Put them all in a boy band rom-com, Hollywood. I’m begging you. — Rachel Chapman, staff writer

Ross Travis

Swifties are all too familiar with Ross Travis, Travis Kelce’s BFF, who became an honorary member of the Eras Tour entourage this year. Whether he was being confused for Travis (both are insanely tall and bearded) or bopping to “Shake It Off,” this year made it clear that this is a man after my own heart. More Ross content in 2025, please. — Hannah Kerns, staff writer