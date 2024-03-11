Reneé Rapp has been sharing her spotlight recently. Fans of the pop star have noticed that as she continues her Snow Hard Feelings Tour, she’s gotten particularly close to her guitarist and opener Towa Bird. After so many flirty interactions on stage, it seemed like the maybe-couple finally confirmed their romance when they attended a fancy Oscars after-party together.

There had been tons of speculation about Rapp and Bird potentially being more than just collaborators for several months, and they appeared to use the night of the 2024 Oscars to officially launch their ’ship. The two posed for cozy, loved-up photos together on the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party. Though they themselves haven’t commented on their status, Vanity Fair posted a TikTok of Rapp and Bird, claiming it was “their red carpet debut as a couple.”

Fans had been suspecting there was a romance between Rapp and Bird based on their on-stage chemistry. Several of their flirtatious interactions on tour have gone viral, including moments where it seemed like they were about to kiss. In a Feb. 28 Hollywood Reporter profile, Rapp confirmed she’s in a lesbian relationship but didn’t name her partner. “I’ve only recently been in a relationship where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a lesbian for sure,’” Rapp shared.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

It seems that Rapp and Bird met on professional terms as collaborators. Bird played electric guitar on Rapp’s 2023 debut album, Snow Angel, and had been heavily featured in Rapp’s live television performances when promoting the album. Rapp has made passing allusions to having a girlfriend for months, even hinting that her song “Talk Too Much” was inspired by a new relationship.

However, even though the red carpet pics do look super coupley, neither Rapp nor Bird has officially confirmed if they’re in a relationship or not just yet. So for now, fans will just have to sit tight for the real hard-launch — it’s got to be coming, right? Maybe they’re waiting to make a big announcement when they’re on stage together again.