Reneé Rapp Is Fully Embracing Her "Lack Of Media Training"

Maybe the real highlight of the 2024 Mean Girls revival was the press tour all along. In promoting the reimagined movie musical, Reneé Rapp has repeatedly chosen chaos. From passionately defending Megan Thee Stallion to hilariously cussing out a bus company owner, Rapp has been completely unfiltered in every single interview she’s done. So much so that the predominant joke among fans has become that she has absolutely no media training. And true to form, Rapp had the perfect response to all the chatter.

The interest in Rapp’s charismatic, devil-may-care attitude while promoting Mean Girls has become nearly as big as the movie itself. It seems like she’s created a new viral moment with each passing day, whether she’s jokingly comforting her co-stars for their straightness or proudly proclaiming that she’s ageist. As fans have been eating up her unhinged comments, Rapp made it clear that she knows what everyone’s been saying about her.

“Her lack of media training is outrageous,” Rapp captioned an IG photo dump on Jan. 17. Caption aside, one pic in the carousel further cemented her trolling personality — Rapp included a shot of an e.l.f. cosmetics display in the middle of the dump, a wink to the e.l.f. product placement in the Mean Girls movie.

But of course, the true centerpiece was her response to those “media training” allegations.

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Obviously, the claims that Rapp has never been prepped on how to deal with press are made in jest. No matter how many compilation videos of Rapp’s wildest interview moments you watch, there’s no world in which the star of a huge blockbuster movie — who’s also been performing on stage and TV for years, along with being a hit-making pop star — hasn’t been thoroughly trained on how to deal with on-camera appearances.

So yes, it’s safe to say that Reneé Rapp does indeed have media training; her true charm is in knowing when to throw that rulebook away and do something wildly relatable, like shooting her shot with Rachel McAdams on national television. Never change, queen.