We Tried The Viral SKIMS Boy Shorts Iris Wore On Love Island USA

The Season 7 islanders may be home now that Love Island USA wrapped in mid-July, but some of us are still at the restaurant villa. If you’ve been keeping up with the cast post-Fiji, you’ve likely seen the beginnings of brand deals, from Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen’s various modeling campaigns to Amaya Espinal’s run-in with Selena Gomez for Rare Beauty. But there’s one collab fans are clamoring for louder than any other: Iris Kendall and SKIMS.

During her time on the show, Iris rocked multiple iterations of SKIMS boy shorts (notably in the Cotton Jersey and Fits Everybody fabrics), influencing fans online to try them out for themselves. Now, the Kim Kardashian-owned brand has even taken notice. On Aug. 6, SKIMS posted a TikTok of Iris shopping at one of its stores, calling her the “boy short bombshell.” The comments were flooded with calls to give her a true campaign, natch.

While Iris hasn’t mentioned which shortie is her absolute fave, SKIMS described the Fits Everybody pair as “the best boy short for your butt.” It’s made out of the brand’s “signature second-skin fabric,” a super-stretchy blend of polyamide and elastane meant to comfortably hold your body and its shape.

But is the magic really in the shorts, or is it all Iris? Six Elite Daily writers and editors tried the SKIMS Fits Everybody boy shorts to see if they can form a real connection outside of the villa. Below, they share their honest reviews.

Hannah Kerns, Associate Editor

Hannah Kerns

First Impressions: When I first received these shorts, I honestly thought there was some kind of error. The package was sooo tiny, and even when I took the boy shorts out of the bag, they looked like baby clothes. I checked the size (and it was correct), but I had my doubts about it fitting. Luckily, these are extremely stretchy — not only did they fit, but they didn't feel too tight or cut off my circulation, either. Could I mistake them for bike shorts I'd wear to hot yoga? Never. But I get the appeal of wearing them as PJs around the villa.

They’re cute in a chill-girl-not-trying-too-hard way.

How did it fit?: SKIMS consistently surprises me in all the best ways. (I rarely splurge on basics, but their push-up bra is my all-time favorite.) These were comfortable, easy to move around in, and did not ride up at all. Comfort is key for me, and these delivered. Plus, they’re cute in a chill-girl-not-trying-too-hard way.

What do you like about them?: Truthfully, I was hoping to be disappointed by these — I didn't want to be tempted to buy any more colors — but I love how they look and fit. My underwear drawer is officially due for an upgrade.

Rating: 5/5

Sarah Ellis, Senior Entertainment & Dating Editor

First Impressions: This material is a dream! I've worn the fits everybody bralette for years and it's definitely the comfiest bra I own, so I'm excited to have boy shorts with a matching level of softness and stretch.

How did it fit? I expected these to be a little cheekier, but I think they're the perfect cut — they provide a bit of lift and framing for your butt without letting it hang all the way out there. I could conceivably wear these around the house without feeling totally naked. I don't know if I'd be brave enough to pull an Iris and wear them on national television, but luckily that's not a decision I have to worry about (I'll leave it to the Love Island girls). They also stretch a ton, so despite looking like baby clothes when I pulled them out of the bag, they feel cozy without being constricting.

I don’t know if I’d be brave enough to pull an Iris and wear them on national television.

What do you like about them? My butt looks amazing in these and I feel so confident. I can see why they have viral appeal! They're pretty sheer in the back, so I don't think you'll catch me wearing them around my neighborhood — but as far as at-home loungewear, I am sold.

Rating: 4.5/5

Courteney Larocca, Style & Experiences Editor

Courteney Larocca

First Impressions: I had been warned about how tiny these would look upon arrival, so I wasn’t stunned by the size. As expected, they stretched to fit me with ease. The biggest shock instead came when I saw how sheer they were once I had them on. How was Iris casually wearing these around the villa? Like, OK, go girl, give us everything!

How did it fit?: They’re insanely stretchy and buttery soft. However, I do wish they had a little more structure to them, at least in the hemlines. When I first put them on, they fit great. But after moving around, the shorts rolled up a bit, transforming them into more of a brief-style panty. (Upon revisiting Love Island, I realized Iris’ lace pair in the same fabric also gave more brief than boy short.) They’re still super comfortable like this though, and they’re invisible under leggings, so they make for amazing underwear. Shorts, though? Not so much.

They make for amazing underwear. Shorts, though? Not so much.

What do you like about them? The fabric really is something else — it’s smooth, seamless, and beyond flexible. I know that if I’m bloated or my weight fluctuates, these will move with me due to how stretchy they are. I never have to worry about them feeling too tight, because I can’t even feel them at all.

Rating: 4/5

Michelle Toglia, Executive Editor

Michelle Toglia

First Impressions: At first glance, I thought I'd received the wrong order when I opened my SKIMS package to find what looked like a little black handkerchief. How are these boy shorts? I wondered. But as I held them up, I realized I have a SKIMS shirt from the same collection, Fits Everybody, (pictured) that fits like a glove (which by the way, is the greatest shirt to travel with because it takes up zero space). So, once I held them up, my faith was restored. I knew SKIMS would work its magic.

They're so soft and smooth that I honestly forgot I was wearing them.

How did it fit? The material is buttery soft as anticipated and stays in place on your body. Like most boy shorts, they have a wider cut across the hips. The back, though, didn't have full-coverage, like other boy shorts I’ve tried. They felt like a hybrid: boy shorts in the front, bikini in the back. To me, the ~cheekiness~ and super thin, nearly sheer material means I’d likely wear them under clothes versus lounging around the house in them (or wearing on my period). I put them on under spandex Beyond Yoga bike shorts while I worked from home and completely forgot they were there.

What do you like about them? They're so soft and smooth that I honestly forgot I was wearing them, which I can’t say for other boy shorts I’ve tried in the past. The material is so thin and doesn't bunch up at all.

Rating: 4/5 – they're so comfy but I wish the back had a bit more coverage and were slightly more short-like so I'd feel more comfortable lounging in them solo all day long at home.

Rachel Chapman, Staff Writer

Rachel Chapman

First Impressions: My immediate reaction was, "Wow, these are small." The fabric is also very sheer, which worried me only because I knew I had to take a photo in these for this story. They are super soft, though, so I was excited to sleep in these like Iris did on Love Island USA.

How did it fit? Despite looking three sizes too small when I pulled my boy shorts out of the package, these fit perfectly. It was like a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants kind of movie magic moment. They are also as soft as you would imagine, but roll up a bit, so it doesn't always maintain the boy shorts look. However, they provide just the right amount of coverage.

These fit perfectly. It was like a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants kind of movie magic moment.

What do you like about them? The softness of the lightweight fabric really won me over. It's sheer, but I always felt covered. I wore these without pants to sleep, which was necessary since I'm trying everything in my power to stay cool this summer. The only downside is I would love a little more sturdiness and support in the liner. I live alone with my cat, so I'm not trying to be sexy for anyone. Give me full coverage that lasts and I'm a happy camper. While I can admit the sheer fabric is hot — and looks great on Iris — I would probably lean more towards the cotton versions if I were to get these again. (Please come back in stock!)

Rating: 4.5/5

Alyssa Lapid, Staff Writer

First Impressions: My boyfriend owns about 8 pairs of SKIMS undies. Meanwhile, I have none. So I was really excited to see what the hype was about. Immediately, when I took it out of the bag, I appreciated how soft it was. My only concern was it looked itty-bitty and I was worried it wouldn’t fit right. Then, when I did try to stretch it out initially with my hands, it looked a bit sheer to me.

I’m a convert. Give me 10 more.

How did it fit? My concerns were completely unwarranted. It fit perfectly. It didn’t feel tight at all. It was so breathable and had a lot more stretch. I feel like the range of sizes this could fit is pretty wide. Sometimes it’s difficult to guess your underwear size, especially when you’re shopping online. And I think if I got a smaller or bigger size, they would still fit comfortably. Also, the seams didn’t dig into the skin like some lingerie pairs do. The coverage was also amazing and it wasn’t sheer at all when worn.

What do you like about them? They’re extremely comfortable and soft. They just feel really luxe. I also like the cut. If I ever decide to rock Kendall Jenner’s favorite “no pants” trend in the wild, this would be a great option to wear with sheer tights or even as is under a blazer, or a coat maybe. I’m a convert. Give me 10 more.

Rating: 5/5