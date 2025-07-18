After entering Love Island USA as a bombshell in Episode 4, Amaya Espinal’s first few weeks were off to a rocky start. The 25-year-old coupled up with Ace Greene, Austin Shepard, and Zak Srakaew, but ultimately parted ways with each, feeling misunderstood — especially when it came to her affectionate nature.

Luckily, Amaya found a genuine connection with 28-year-old Bryan Arenales, who joined the show in Episode 19 as a Casa Amor bombshell. “I'm honestly very happy that everything happened the way it did because there's a reason why me and him are currently in the place that we are, and I would've never changed anything prior to that,” Amaya tells Elite Daily.

Amaya first caught feelings for Bryan after he defended her during the “Stand On Business” challenge in Episode 26, where her former partners confronted her about the way she expresses herself. During the “Hate To Burst Your Bubble” challenge the next night, the Islanders learned that Amaya was unanimously adored by America. In that moment, she became “hyper-aware” that some of their previously bitter attitudes towards her were starting to change.

I can smile in your face and have a mature conversation with you, but it doesn't mean that I'm going to get played.

“I'm a really big energy reader and I know when something's off, so once I put that together, I was like, I can smile in your face and have a mature conversation with you, but it doesn't mean that I'm going to get played,” she tells Elite Daily.

Amaya and Bryan became exclusive right before they were crowned the winners of Season 7. And now that they’re back from Fiji, they’re strengthening their connection in the real world. “I think the milestone for us is getting our families together,” Bryan says. “My dad met her mom and stepdad, so we’ve got to get the families together. They're already talking about cookouts and everything; Our culture is super welcoming.”

Peacock/Getty Images

Amaya is on the same page. “I definitely want to meet his mom, and he definitely needs to meet my dad.

Ahead of the upcoming Season 7 reunion on Aug. 25, the two are already thinking about get-togethers with other couples. “Ace and Chelley would be a fun double date. They're a fun couple,” Amaya says.