Amaya Espinal left Love Island USA not only as the Season 7 winner alongside Bryan Arenales, but with a new nickname, too. The 25-year-old cardiac nurse entered the Fiji villa in Episode 4 as a bombshell, but quickly stole fans’ hearts with her openness, creative metaphors, and funny jingles. After staying true to her emotions, fans started to refer to Amaya by an endearing, rhyming nickname: “Amaya Papaya.” But throughout the season, the audience questioned exactly where the catchy nickname came from.

“I was never called ‘Amaya Papaya’ prior to this. Maybe ‘My-My,’ but not ‘Amaya Papaya.’ It all started in the villa. One person said it, but I can't remember who. It was just a waterfall, domino effect,” Amaya tells Elite Daily.

The nickname went viral and has been referenced by major brands, including Google (falling cartoon papayas and confetti fall when you search “Amaya Papaya” or “Amaya Espinal”) and Poppi soda (the brand posted a mock-up of a papaya-flavored drink to their IG).

I love who she represents and how she maneuvers, so seeing that her brand wants to work with me potentially is really amazing.

According to the New York native, the most shocking brand that reached out to her was Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty. The brand commented under the last Instagram she posted on her feed before entering the villa, “When ya get your phone back check your DM’s, queen 🩷.”

The comment turned Amaya’s world upside down. “Rihanna is one of my biggest icons,” she says. “I love her so much. I love who she represents and how she maneuvers, so seeing that her brand wants to work with me potentially is really amazing. I am very thankful.”

Papaya-scented Gloss Bomb, anyone?