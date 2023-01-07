A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 6, 2023. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Your 2023 Friendship Horoscope, According To Your Zodiac Sign

I just finished planning a weekend trip with two of my long-distance besties, so I know that this year is going to be Good Vibes Only in the friendship department. And as it turns out, that is a similar theme for a lot of zodiac signs. READ MORE

Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship Timeline Is An Emotional Ride

I am going to make a little sign that says “In This House We Do Not Acknowledge The Paul & Phoebe Breakup Rumors” and hang it above my desk. They’re one of the internet’s favorite couples, and understandably so, because they had their very own Twitter meet-cute. They go together as well as any Leo-Aquarius couple would, and their relationship timeline contains multitudes. READ MORE

Julia Fox Doesn’t Think Her Ex Kanye West Knows Her Full Name

Once upon a time, Julia Fox (everyone’s favorite celebrity) and Kayne West (welp) dated. And it was huge news at the time, because Fox was coming off of her Uncut Gems hype and well, Kanye is Kanye. But Fox wants to clear up some of the rumors surrounding their relationship, and she did so recently on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. READ MORE

Lamar Odom Wants To Take Khloé To Dinner, But Something’s Stopping Him

Ten years after their split, Lamar Odom is still talking about Khloé Kardashian. His new TV special, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians, featured plenty of conversation about one Kardashian in particular. Throughout the interview, Odom revealed plenty of details about their marriage and divorce — plus, he discussed where they stand today. READ MORE

