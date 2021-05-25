Even though Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom broke up a long time ago, the NBA star still thinks of his ex fondly to this day. They were married for four years before Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom in 2013. However, his near-fatal overdose in 2015 caused the case to be put on hold until 2016 when it was finalized. Since Kardashian was there throughout Odom’s recovery despite their split, you might be wondering if they’re still friends years later. During a May 24 interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Odom got real about his current relationship with Kardashian. If you were a fan of their relationship, you need to check out Lamar Odom’s update on where he and Khloé Kardashian stand, because it’s so bittersweet.

"Where do you and my girl, Khloé, stand these days, Lamar? Are you two in touch at all?" Andy Cohen asked Odom during his radio appearance. “She was such a presence there during some of your hardest times.”

"Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer,” Odom responded. Although the former NBA player admitted he and Kardashian aren’t speaking these days, he said he misses her and her family “tremendously” because they were so supportive of him. "Of course, anyone's always gonna miss love," Odom explained. "That's genuine. You know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was one of the best times in my adult life."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Odom isn’t losing hope he and Khloé will become friends again, however. "We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time, people heal and [will] be able to forgive me,” Odom said.

You can listen to Odom’s interview with Cohen below.

During a February 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Odom also opened up about his thoughts on Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending with Season 20. “You know, they have a pretty tight-knit family and I’m pretty sure that they came to that decision together. Of course, at this time, we all know that we really have to do what’s best for us. And if they feel like that’s best for them, then they have my full support,” he said at the time.

While Odom and the Kardashians are no longer close, he clearly still has their backs!