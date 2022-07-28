What’s the opposite of a slam dunk? Cause I’m pretty sure this Lamar Odom comment falls into that category. ICYMI, Kardashian confirmed that she was expecting a second baby with Tristan Thompson in July, and apparently, Odom has *thoughts* on the subject. (TBH, I’m not sure if Odom is really qualified to give input on Kardashian’s current family life, but I digress.) Odom’s reaction to Kardashian and Thompson’s second baby is awkward, to say the least.

When asked about the sitch on July 26, the former NBA player seemed entirely unaware of his ex’s latest love life and new baby (‘cause who keeps tabs on their super famous exes these days, right?). “Oh, [Tristan] got caught cheating again? And they’re gonna have another baby?” Odom asked. He then joked, “She could have hollered at me for that.” (Yes, really.)

Joking or not, Odom’s offer to — *checks notes* — father a baby with Kardashian is indeed too late. Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their second baby any day now. On July 14, a rep for Kardashian told Elite Daily, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

A little reminder: Kardashian and Odom said their “I do’s” back in September 2009. For a minute there, Keeping Up With The Kardashians was giving cutesy rom-com. Fans shipped Kardashian and Odom so hard that the couple even got their own spin-off show, Khloé and Lamar, in 2011. However, they broke up in 2013 after Odom had “multiple affairs.”

Although Odom’s reaction to Kardashian’s baby announcement is a little odd, it isn’t exactly shocking. He does have a habit of looking back on his relationship with Kardashian — and talking about it publicly. In March 2021, Odom shared an Insta video of him rewatching old KUWTK episodes. “Y’all gave me family and for that I am forever grateful 🙏🏾❤️,” he addressed the Kardashians at the time, per Us Weekly.

During a May 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, the athlete admitted that “due to [his] bad behavior and some bad decisions” (ahem, cheating), the exes were not in touch anymore. He added, “Of course, anyone’s always gonna miss love... it was one of the best times of my adult life.”

He also raved about Kardashian during his time on Celebrity Big Brother, which started airing in February. Kardashian reacted to his complimentary comments during a May podcast interview. “I think it's so sweet that he says such nice things about me. And not to be, like, arrogant, but I wouldn't expect him not to say anything nice about me,” she said.

Welp, I guess we should just focus on what really matters here: the baby on the way. Wishing Kardashian’s fam and her surrogate all the best.