What’s the point in setting all of these personal and professional goals for yourself, if you don’t have your besties by your side to celebrate with? There’s nothing wrong with keeping your BFFs close, but there’s always room for more buzz in your social life, and your 2023 friendship horoscope is here to prove it. While this has nothing whatsoever to do with “clout,” it’s important to realize that networking and connecting with likeminded individuals who share similar interests is important to your overall happiness.

Astrologically, this is where your socially conscious 11th house of associations, friendship, and community affairs would come to play, as it also symbolic of your hopes, ideals, and visions of the future. (BTW, if you’re still feeling unsure about letting someone into your circle of trust, it’s all the more reason to ask them for their birth time.) You’re definitely going to want to be on the lookout for 11th house transits this year, particularly regarding camaraderie and group efforts. Your curious third house of communications is similar, with the exception that it’s more aligned with your immediate surroundings, as opposed to your extended network.

Here’s what 2023 has in store for friendship, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries 2023 Friendship Horoscope

As of spring 2023, there will be a powerful shift occurring within your social surroundings, which doesn’t happen very often, Aries. For instance, on March 23, transformative Pluto will kick off a 15-year-cycle via the socially conscious sign of Aquarius and your 11th house of associations, friendship, and future visions. Granted, Pluto is considered a generational or outer planet, so you won’t see the effects for at least a year or so.

You’ll also have loquacious Venus dazzling this area of your chart between Jan. 2 and Jan. 26, which is always a plus for social collaborations and networking in general. Just in time for a new moon in this area of your chart on Jan. 12, you could also be presented with a new opportunity or collaboration, so don’t hesitate to step outside of your comfort zone. This could be in person or via social media, so keep your eyes peeled.

Taurus 2023 Friendship Horoscope

Taskmaster Saturn will be entering Pisces and your 11th house of social networks on March 23, which is a huge game-changer, Taurus. Saturn brings discipline, limitations, and structure, which means you will likely be taking a cold, hard look at the dynamics of your friendships, especially those that no longer serve your best interests. Sounds grim, but Saturn means business. Speaking of, many of you could be connecting with likeminded individuals in a professional context as well.

On another note, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of Venus entering Pisces on Jan. 16, as your celestial ruler will bring harmony and prosperity to your social life (and perhaps even romance if you’re open to it). Also, whether it be a friendship or social collaboration, you could see something come full circle during the full moon in Pisces toward the end of August. Full moons bring celebration and finales, so it depends on your situation.

Gemini 2023 Friendship Horoscope

This is a big year for you in terms of friendship, social networks, and your overall sense of belonging in the world, Gemini. It’s not every day you experience a solar eclipse in this area of your life, and eclipses are notorious for ushering in life-altering changes. So, you will want to be on the lookout for April 20, as there will be a new moon solar eclipse happening in Aries — for the first time since 2006 — via your 11th house of associations, community affairs, and friendship groups.

New beginnings are coming to your social standing and group efforts, but it’s up to you to take the lead. In other things, Venus will go retrograde via your third house of immediate surroundings between July 22 and Sept. 3. This could bring people from your past back around, especially those who can send you a text or slide into your DMs. Either way, there are opportunities to reconnect with those who uplift you and have your best interest at heart.

Cancer 2023 Friendship Horoscope

There’s a lot to consider when it comes to your social life in 2023, but we’ll start with the obvious: A Taurus-Scorpio eclipse series that started back in 2021 will be wrapping up. This means that you’ll want to be on the lookout for October’s lunar eclipse in Taurus, as it will be touching down on your 11th house of associations, community affairs, and social networks. This could bring a significant chapter to a close, or perhaps give you no choice but to release a “social identity” that you’re no longer aligned with.

On another note, you’re in luck with Jupiter entering Taurus on May 15. This will not only expand your social horizons, but also present you with unexpected breakthroughs and prosperous collaborations. In the meantime, you’ll also want to stay tuned for Venus’ transit through Taurus between March 16 and April 11.

Leo 2023 Friendship Horoscope

If you felt somewhat isolated from friends and peers at the end of 2022, you’ll be pleased to learn that Mars will be ending its retrograde in this area of your chart on Jan. 12, bringing energy and momentum back around to your social networks and sense of belonging in the world. Otherwise, you’ll want to be on the lookout for Venus’ transit through Gemini between April 11 and May 7, as the planet of luck, harmony, and abundance will move through your 11th house of social gatherings, which is always a plus for collaborating and socializing.

You may not feel the effects for another year or so, but Pluto entering Aquarius on March 23 will bring intense transformation to your relationship sector, which will naturally reflect the way you relate and connect with others. Last but not least, you’ll want to be mindful of October’s solar eclipse in Libra, as it will bring life-altering beginnings to your third house of immediate surroundings and inner circles.

Virgo 2023 Friendship Horoscope

One of your main takeaways in 2023, specifically when regarding themes of friendship and society, is the lunar eclipse happening in your third house of communication, immediate surroundings, and inner circles on May 5. This will not only wrap up an eclipse story that began back in 2021, but also leave you with no choice but to purge and release outdated mindsets and behaviors that may have inhibited you from authentic expression. If you weren’t vibing authentically, chances are your friendship groups weren’t either.

Saturn entering Pisces on March 23 will bring structure and stability to your relationship sector and challenge you to be more discerning with your connections. This will help you attract those who are better suited for a long-lasting foundation. On another note, be sure to harness the sweetness of Venus pirouetting through your friendship sector between May 7 and June 5. Charming and loquacious, this makes you more amicable and open to colleagues, friends, and peers.

Libra 2023 Friendship Horoscope

Friends come and go, but the real question is, are your values the same, Libra? This is a big one to consider in 2023, as between July 22 and Sept. 3 your darling celestial ruler, Venus — planet of love, relationships, harmony, and sensuality — will retrograde through Leo via your 11th house of associations and community affairs. This could be a time where acquaintances turn to friendships, or you reconnect with people from your past.

More importantly, it’s a time where the cosmos is urging you to reflect on the authenticity of these connections, and whether you’re being given the space to be your most unapologetic self. Last but not least, there will be eclipses activating your first house of self and seventh house of relationships in April and October, which means you’re at the precipice of a personal rebirth, reflecting in your one-on-one partnerships.

Scorpio 2023 Friendship Horoscope

In addition to concluding the Taurus-Scorpio eclipse series in 2023 — activating your astrological axis of “me vs. we” — Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, will also enter your committed seventh house of partnerships on May 15. This will not only bring expansion and opportunity to your relationship sector, but also increase the likelihood of you attracting other individuals destined to be on your path personally or professionally.

You’ll also be on the lookout for a full-circle moment or celebration happening in regard to friendship — or your sense of belonging in the world over all — on March 7, thanks to a full moon in Virgo touching down on your 11th house of community affairs. Otherwise, be sure to take advantage of Venus’ transit through this area of your chart between Oct. 8 and Nov. 8, as it will sweeten things up in your social life — and perhaps present you with connections that could blossom in the long term.

Sagittarius 2023 Friendship Horoscope

There’s a solar eclipse happening in your 11th house of associations, community affairs, and sense of belonging in the world on Oct. 14. Though this may seem far way, eclipse energies can make themselves known up to six months ahead of the actual event. That said, you can expect new beginnings — particularly regarding your social status, friendship groups, and social networks — in 2023, which are always something to look forward to.

This area of your chart is also intertwined with the opportunities that are being presented to you in the present and in the future. You’ll want to be on the lookout for Venus’ transit through Libra between Nov. 8 and Dec. 4, as the planet of charm and relationships will dazzle this area of your chart. This is always lovely energy for schmoozing, socializing, and gathering with new acquaintances and peers.

Capricorn 2023 Friendship Horoscope

A significant chapter is coming to a close this year, Capricorn, and it may have to do with your friendship groups and sense of belonging in the world. If you think back to the beginning of 2021 — specifically when it comes to your social life — you’ll more than likely recognize the transformation that’s occurred within this area of life. However, there’s one *final* top coat to this eclipse journey, and it depends on the lunar eclipse on May 5, which will bring something to fruition in your social sector.

Lunar eclipses are all about purging and releasing, so chances are there will be something you’re releasing in the process. It’s important to consider your taskmaster ruler, Saturn, as it will enter Pisces and your third house of immediate surroundings on March 23. Given that this house also governs your communication style and inner circles, it will also influence your social life. More importantly, Saturn creates boundaries and limits, which means it’s time to polish and crystalize your social identity.

Aquarius 2023 Friendship Horoscope

One of the main things to consider in 2023 is Venus retrograde from July 22 through Sept. 3, which will backspin through your seventh house of commitments, relationships, and contractual agreements, Aquarius. Friendship doesn’t always have to be so committal, but since Venus is a planet of relatability and compromise, this retrograde transit will present you with an opportunity to take a step back and reflect on the dynamics of your social interactions. This is especially true for those of you who have unconsciously surrounded yourself with people who aren’t accepting of your unique individuality and expression.

In April, there will be a solar eclipse in Aries — kicking off a two-and-a-half-year eclipse series — via your third house of immediate surroundings, and local community. This will usher in life-significant new beginnings, specifically when it comes to your communication style and social surroundings.

Pisces 2023 Friendship Horoscope

Lucky Jupiter — also known as your traditional ruler — will debut in Taurus on May 15, bringing expansion, abundance, and lucky breakthroughs to your chatty third house of communication, immediate surroundings, and local community. This is both in-person or via social media, so don’t hesitate to step outside of your comfort zone, Pisces. When transiting through stability-seeking Taurus, Jupiter can bring you opportunities that are stable and long-lasting.

There will also be a lunar eclipse, the last of an eclipse series that started back in 2021 — in Taurus on Oct. 28, which will signal the beginning of something being eclipsed from this area of your life. This could be a mindset that’s been inhibiting you from maximizing your potential in society, or perhaps even a community of peers that no longer vibe with your new found outlook.