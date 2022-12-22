2023 isn’t going to be an ordinary year. Between Saturn entering Pisces for the first time since 1996, and fellow generational or outer planet Pluto entering Aquarius after spending 15 years in Capricorn, things are about to be shaken up in major ways — and that’s just in the first quarter of the year. The good thing is, your 2023 yearly horoscope is here to provide you with all the necessary cosmic info to help you discover, digest, and delve deeper.

The second quarter of the year is equally action-packed, with a solar eclipse in April, followed by a lunar eclipse in May. Then there’s the North Node entering Aries in the third quarter, which will shift everyone’s — especially cardinal signs’ (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) — focus from stability and security to independence and individual autonomy. Before 2023 comes to a close, however, there will be a solar eclipse, and *two* lunar eclipses, just in time for the season of destruction and rebirth, Scorpio.

Since this barely scratches the surface of the astrology of the next 12 months, here’s what you can expect in 2023, along with the most important dates for your specific sun and rising signs:

Aries 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

2023 will be a year of expansion, opportunity, and self-development for you, Aries. In addition to larger-than-life Jupiter glimmering through your sign for more than half the year, taskmaster Saturn will slip into Pisces in March — via your 12th house of healing, privacy, and spirituality — where it will remain for the next two years.

That same month, Pluto will enter Aquarius after wrapping up a 15-year(!) cycle of intensity and empowerment in your career. During this time, you will see a predominant shift in your social networks, friendship groups, and sense of belonging in the world. Some of you may even go as far as taking the role of an influential leader, instigating changes in your surroundings. But given Pluto’s slow-moving pace, you will likely feel the effects of this shift throughout the next two years. This will be a time of deep reflection, introspection, and self-discovery, so surrender to the journey.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Aries:

Jan. 12: Your celestial ruler, Mars, ends its retrograde cycle, reenergizing you and bringing you back to speed.

Your celestial ruler, Mars, ends its retrograde cycle, reenergizing you and bringing you back to speed. Feb. 20: Venus enters Aries, making you more attractive, charming, and artistically inclined.

Venus enters Aries, making you more attractive, charming, and artistically inclined. March 19-21: Mercury enters Aries, handing you the cosmic megaphone just in time for your solar season and a new moon in your sign.

Mercury enters Aries, handing you the cosmic megaphone just in time for your solar season and a new moon in your sign. April 20: There’s a new moon solar eclipse in Aries, kicking off an eclipse series that’ll bring significant changes to your sense of self and how you show up in your relationships.

There’s a new moon solar eclipse in Aries, kicking off an eclipse series that’ll bring significant changes to your sense of self and how you show up in your relationships. July 17: The North Node enters Aries, moving you toward independence and away from people-pleasing and societal expectations.

The North Node enters Aries, moving you toward independence and away from people-pleasing and societal expectations. Sept. 29: A full moon in Aries lights the night sky, illuminating a full-circle moment in your personal life.

Taurus 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

You have so, so much to look forward to, Taurus. With Saturn entering Pisces (your socially conscious 11th house) in March, there will be greater focus on your role in society, which will challenge you to hold yourself accountable for the way you've been living. Two months later, lucky Jupiter will pay a visit to your sign, just in time for your solar season. It’ll be up to you to make the practical efforts needed in order to make something grow.

Pluto will also be entering Aquarius — your 10th house of authority — bringing transformative shifts to everything from your professional occupation to your reputation in the world. This kicks off a 15-year cycle of transformation, but with polarizing Pluto being in the most visible area of your chart, the shadow side of your sense of authority will be brought to the forefront. Pluto destroys what’s no longer in alignment with your soul path, which can be incredibly empowering. Meanwhile, Uranus — planet of the higher mind — will remain active in your sign, helping you step into a whole new realm of possibility.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Taurus:

March 16: Luscious Venus returns to your sign, bringing emphasis to your beauty and sensual delights.

Luscious Venus returns to your sign, bringing emphasis to your beauty and sensual delights. April 3 and April 21 : Mercury enters your sign, activating your throat chakra, while bringing focus to your immediate surroundings. It will station retrograde on April 21, which puts a pause on communication. Don’t permanently commit to anything until at least May 14.

: Mercury enters your sign, activating your throat chakra, while bringing focus to your immediate surroundings. It will station retrograde on April 21, which puts a pause on communication. Don’t permanently commit to anything until at least May 14. May 16 and 19: The moon will renew itself, kicking off a brand-new lunar cycle in your name, followed by Jupiter’s lucky debut in your sign.

The moon will renew itself, kicking off a brand-new lunar cycle in your name, followed by Jupiter’s lucky debut in your sign. June 1 : Bountiful Jupiter will join forces with the North Node, making it an auspicious day.

: Bountiful Jupiter will join forces with the North Node, making it an auspicious day. July 22: Your celestial ruler, Venus, stations retrograde in Leo, which challenges you to take a closer look at your values, especially when it pertains to matters of the home.

Your celestial ruler, Venus, stations retrograde in Leo, which challenges you to take a closer look at your values, especially when it pertains to matters of the home. Sept. 3-4 : Venus stations direct, bringing you back up to speed, but Jupiter stations retrograde in your sign the following day, encouraging you to reconnect with your spirituality and focus on the bigger picture.

: Venus stations direct, bringing you back up to speed, but Jupiter stations retrograde in your sign the following day, encouraging you to reconnect with your spirituality and focus on the bigger picture. Oct. 28 : A full moon lunar eclipse touches down on your sign, bringing forth a powerful full-circle moment in your personal life.

: A full moon lunar eclipse touches down on your sign, bringing forth a powerful full-circle moment in your personal life. Dec. 30: Jupiter stations direct in your sign, granting you the role of the celestial favorite for the next 13 months.

Gemini 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

If you feel the need to take a longer break before starting the new year strong, Mercury retrograde approves this message, Gemini. After all, your celestial ruler stations direct toward the middle of January, when lucky Jupiter will be transiting through Aries (your 11th house of society and friendship) and Taurus (your 12th house of healing and spirituality). While in Aries, you will be presented with the opportunity to reach for the stars and tend to your dreams, some of which you might've started cultivating last year. Once Jupiter slips into Taurus, however, you will likely feel inspired to go within.

Next, it's important to consider what happens when Saturn enters Pisces (your 10th house of reputation) in March, as it will bring discipline and structure, adding more responsibility to your plate. If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed with professional responsibilities, this is an opportunity for you to reevaluate everything that pertains to your life mission. Pluto's ingress into Aquarius at the end of March will catapult you into a brand-new dimension of growth, but this shift won’t become prominent until the next few years. Your desire for freedom could heighten tremendously, as will topics of religion as well as other worldly curiosities.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Gemini:

Jan. 18: Your celestial ruler, Mercury, stations direct in Capricorn, bringing you back to speed in regards to your sources of income and future business ventures.

Your celestial ruler, Mercury, stations direct in Capricorn, bringing you back to speed in regards to your sources of income and future business ventures. Feb. 20 : A new moon will touch down on your career sector, making it a perfect opportunity to set intentions in your professional life. The best part? Venus will debut in Aries, bringing harmony and abundance to your social life.

: A new moon will touch down on your career sector, making it a perfect opportunity to set intentions in your professional life. The best part? Venus will debut in Aries, bringing harmony and abundance to your social life. April 11 and 16: Venus makes its dazzling debut in your sign, heightening your powers of attraction and come-hither energy. There will also be a full moon in Libra on April 16, putting a spotlight on your creative musings and romantic rendezvous.

Venus makes its dazzling debut in your sign, heightening your powers of attraction and come-hither energy. There will also be a full moon in Libra on April 16, putting a spotlight on your creative musings and romantic rendezvous. June 11 and 18 : Mercury enters your sign, where it thrives intellectually and makes swifts decisions, followed by a new moon in your sign on June 18. Don’t forget to set your intentions.

: Mercury enters your sign, where it thrives intellectually and makes swifts decisions, followed by a new moon in your sign on June 18. Don’t forget to set your intentions. Aug. 23 : Mercury stations retrograde in Virgo, bringing emphasis to your humble abode and family matters. Don’t sign any contracts or relocate until at least mid-September.

: Mercury stations retrograde in Virgo, bringing emphasis to your humble abode and family matters. Don’t sign any contracts or relocate until at least mid-September. Nov. 27 : The moon will reach its peak of fullness in your sign, bringing something significant in your personal life to fruition.

: The moon will reach its peak of fullness in your sign, bringing something significant in your personal life to fruition. Dec. 1, 13, and 23: Mercury enters Capricorn at the start the month, before stationing retrograde on Dec. 13. Contracts surrounding your mergers and joint collaborations are under review. Commitments are bound to be revisited once Mercury reenters Sagittarius on Dec. 23.

Cancer 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

This year will be all about showing yourself love, the same way you've made it a point to love and nurture everyone around you, Cancer. Jupiter in Aries helped you expand and evolve in your professional life, and it will continue to do so throughout the first half of 2023. It'll be important for you to be discerning with your choices and professional ventures. Otherwise, you're more prone to becoming overwhelmed with so much on your plate.

Lucky Jupiter will enter Taurus in the springtime, bringing loads of traction to your socially conscious 11th house of ideals, friendships, and sense of belonging in the world. Seeds you once planted could begin to see fruition via collaborations and lucky breaks. On another note, with Saturn entering your sister sign, Pisces, around mid-March, you will be presented with new structures and responsibilities that could broaden your horizons. Be it via a study abroad program or a publishing gig, the next two years will bring discipline and progress to energies surrounding your spiritual pursuits.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Cancer:

Jan. 6 : The moon will reach its peak of fullness in your sign, which brings something in your personal life or in regards to your emotional world full circle.

: The moon will reach its peak of fullness in your sign, which brings something in your personal life or in regards to your emotional world full circle. April 20 : The new moon solar eclipse in Aries brings new beginnings to your professional life and sense of authority for the next six months.

: The new moon solar eclipse in Aries brings new beginnings to your professional life and sense of authority for the next six months. May 5 and 7: A full moon lunar eclipse in Scorpio wraps up an emotional cycle and story that pertains to your love life, creative musings, and self-expression. Love is clearly in the air, as Venus slips into your cardinal waters on May 7, adorning your auric field with beauty and sensual charms.

A full moon lunar eclipse in Scorpio wraps up an emotional cycle and story that pertains to your love life, creative musings, and self-expression. Love is clearly in the air, as Venus slips into your cardinal waters on May 7, adorning your auric field with beauty and sensual charms. June 26: Mercury enters your sign, prioritizing emotional intelligence over intellectual pursuits.

Mercury enters your sign, prioritizing emotional intelligence over intellectual pursuits. July 7 and 22: The moon will renew itself in your sign, making it a wonderful time to plant seeds of intention, and embark on a new beginning of sorts. Venus will station retrograde later that month, in your financial sector, urging you to reflect, reconsider, and reevaluate energies surrounding your sense of security, before going direct on Sept. 3.

The moon will renew itself in your sign, making it a wonderful time to plant seeds of intention, and embark on a new beginning of sorts. Venus will station retrograde later that month, in your financial sector, urging you to reflect, reconsider, and reevaluate energies surrounding your sense of security, before going direct on Sept. 3. Oct. 14 and 28: A new moon solar eclipse in Libra ignites your fourth house of home, followed by a lunar eclipse bringing focus to your visions of the future for the next six months.

Leo 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

You are being called to prioritize themes revolving around your self-worth and sense of security in 2023, Leo. Starting in March, when Saturn enters Pisces — via your eighth house of mergers, joint ventures and energetic exchanges — the taskmaster planet will bring forth the potential to solidify and stabilize your financial security. More importantly, you will be challenged to confront the areas where there may have been a lack of boundaries, which means your relationships are bound to undergo intense transformation. Personal and professional expansion are also on the horizon, thanks to lucky Jupiter, but its ingress into Taurus will put a spotlight on your career and reputation. Reaching for the stars should be a top priority.

This is especially true when considering Venus' journey, as it will enter your sign at the beginning of June before stationing retrograde mid-July and going direct in September. This rx cycle, along with the amount of time Venus will transit through your sign, will be predominantly influential.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Leo:

Feb. 2: The moon will peak in your sign, bringing closure and clarity to personal matters, as well as that of your self-concept.

The moon will peak in your sign, bringing closure and clarity to personal matters, as well as that of your self-concept. April 20: A new moon solar eclipse will bring life-altering change, and powerful new beginnings to your ninth house of worldly pursuits.

A new moon solar eclipse will bring life-altering change, and powerful new beginnings to your ninth house of worldly pursuits. May 7 and 19: Go-getter Mars enters your sign, which is equally as energizing as it is impulsive. Harness the fire wisely. Come May 19, the moon will renew itself in Taurus, bringing new beginnings to your 10th house of career, making it an excellent day for intention-setting and mapping out your professional goals.

Go-getter Mars enters your sign, which is equally as energizing as it is impulsive. Harness the fire wisely. Come May 19, the moon will renew itself in Taurus, bringing new beginnings to your 10th house of career, making it an excellent day for intention-setting and mapping out your professional goals. June 5: Venus enters your sign, before going retrograde on July 22, and stationing direct on Sept. 3. You’re redefining your self-concept and reevaluating your relationships at this time. Steer away from starting anything new, and beauty/cosmetic procedures while retrograde.

Venus enters your sign, before going retrograde on July 22, and stationing direct on Sept. 3. You’re redefining your self-concept and reevaluating your relationships at this time. Steer away from starting anything new, and beauty/cosmetic procedures while retrograde. July 11 and 17: Lights, camera, theatrics! Mercury enters your sign, handing you cosmic megaphone, followed by a new moon in your sign. Write down your wishes.

Lights, camera, theatrics! Mercury enters your sign, handing you cosmic megaphone, followed by a new moon in your sign. Write down your wishes. Oct. 28: A full moon lunar eclipse will bring powerful changes to your 10th house of authority, career, and reputation in the world.

Virgo 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

After several years of building toward a solid foundation in your day-to-day life, you're finally ready to dedicate more of your time and energy into what truly matters, Virgo. A powerful shift will occur at the beginning of March, when Saturn enters Pisces and your seventh house of commitments, compromise, and significant others. This two-and-a-half year cycle will present you with the opportunity bring all of this internalized energy outwards, and connect with complementary energies along the way. Granted, Saturn brings discipline, structure, and pragmatism, but the hardships that are bound to occur are helping you strengthen and solidify your relationships in the process.

Lucky Jupiter will also enter your sister sign, Taurus, in the springtime, after journeying through your eighth house of mergers and shared resources in Aries. Do keep in mind, Jupiter will be transiting through Aries for the first half of 2023, so benefits and financial increases could come unexpectedly. However, upon its shift into Taurus — your ninth house, an area where Jupiter thrives — you will likely travel more, connect with people from different cultures, and perhaps embark on a new form of study. Your desire to expand will heighten tremendously during the second half of the year.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Virgo:

Jan. 18 and 26: Mercury stations direct in Capricorn, bringing clarity and momentum to themes surrounding your love life, self-expression, and creative musings. Venus slips into Pisces and your seventh house of relationships on Jan. 26, bringing abundance and harmony to your committed unions.

Mercury stations direct in Capricorn, bringing clarity and momentum to themes surrounding your love life, self-expression, and creative musings. Venus slips into Pisces and your seventh house of relationships on Jan. 26, bringing abundance and harmony to your committed unions. Apr. 21: Mercury stations retrograde in Taurus, encouraging you to go inward and reflect on your long-term goals and worldly pursuits.

Mercury stations retrograde in Taurus, encouraging you to go inward and reflect on your long-term goals and worldly pursuits. June 18 : The moon will renew itself in Gemini, via your 10th house of career, making it an excellent time for intention-setting and pursuing professional goals.

: The moon will renew itself in Gemini, via your 10th house of career, making it an excellent time for intention-setting and pursuing professional goals. July 10 and 28 : Mars enters your sign, energizing you and heightening your desire to take action, followed by Mercury’s ingress into your sign, increasing productivity and mental stamina.

: Mars enters your sign, energizing you and heightening your desire to take action, followed by Mercury’s ingress into your sign, increasing productivity and mental stamina. Aug. 23: Mercury stations retrograde in your sign, so think before you relay important messages, and don’t sign anything until at least mid-September.

Mercury stations retrograde in your sign, so think before you relay important messages, and don’t sign anything until at least mid-September. Sept. 14: The moon will renew itself in your sign, making it a wonderful time for planting seeds of intention.

Libra 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

This is a big year for your partnerships, Libra. Lucky Jupiter will continue traveling through Aries — your committed seventh house of relationships — for the first half of the year, before making its debut in Taurus and your eighth house of inheritance, shared resources, and other people's money in May. Whether you look at this in terms of business or romance, the planet of expansion is bringing growth, prosperity, and abundance to this area of your life. Financial wealth is also a possibility, especially once Jupiter enters stability-seeking Taurus during the second half of 2023.

Coincidences do not exist in the cosmos, but there will also be a new moon solar eclipse happening in your relationship sector in April, suggesting big changes and new beginnings for you in the next six months. But before that happens, Saturn will enter Pisces and your sixth house of health, daily devotions, and work routines in March. Between then and the following two and a half years, Saturn will help you create more discipline and structure in your day-to-day life. If you do experience health hardships, it's only so you can confront the issue and level up in the process.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Libra:

March 21: The moon will renew itself in Aries, bringing new beginnings to your relationship sector.

The moon will renew itself in Aries, bringing new beginnings to your relationship sector. April 6 and 20: The moon will reach its peak of fullness in your sign, bringing something in your personal life to fruition. A new moon solar eclipse will ignite your committed seventh house of agreements, compromise, and significant others, bringing pivotal changes in the next six months.

The moon will reach its peak of fullness in your sign, bringing something in your personal life to fruition. A new moon solar eclipse will ignite your committed seventh house of agreements, compromise, and significant others, bringing pivotal changes in the next six months. July 22: Your planetary ruler, Venus, will station retrograde in Leo, urging you to reflect on everything from your future visions to your friendship groups.

Your planetary ruler, Venus, will station retrograde in Leo, urging you to reflect on everything from your future visions to your friendship groups. Aug. 27: Mars enters your sign, bringing emphasis to your carnality, passions, and desire for justice.

Mars enters your sign, bringing emphasis to your carnality, passions, and desire for justice. Sept. 3: Your celestial ruler, Venus, stations direct, bringing you up to speed financially and in regards to your relationships.

Your celestial ruler, Venus, stations direct, bringing you up to speed financially and in regards to your relationships. Oct. 4: There will be a new moon solar eclipse in your sign, bringing powerful new beginnings and life-altering changes.

There will be a new moon solar eclipse in your sign, bringing powerful new beginnings and life-altering changes. Nov. 8: Venus returns to your sign, where it thrives and aesthetically bedazzles in relationships and collaborations.

Scorpio 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

Things are becoming clear just in time for the new year, Scorpio. 2023 begins with go-getter Mars stationing direct in Gemini, highlighting some of the commitments you've been investing in and analyzing throughout the retrograde in 2022. March will be a big month, as Saturn will enter Pisces — via your fifth house of love, children, passion, and self-expression — in March, bringing discipline and structure to matters surrounding your hobbies, talents, and younger energies surrounding you. This two-and-half-year cycle will be about mastering self-love, despite the odds.

More importantly, your modern ruler, Pluto, will enter Aquarius, which means you're about to embark on a 15-year journey, where you will your perception of home, family, and sense of security will transform tremendously. Keep in mind, these shifts won't start to see complete fruition until at least two years, but given that it's your celestial ruler, you may be the exception. Jupiter will also be entering Taurus in the spring, which means you are reaping your rewards via relationships, commitments, and your connection to romantic partners. Lucky opportunities and blessings in disguise are likely during this time.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Scorpio:

Jan. 12 and 26: Your traditional ruler, Mars, stations direct in Gemini, bringing clarity and momentum to energies surrounding your intimate unions, and sources of income. Venus sashays into Pisces on Jan. 26, bringing sensuality and fantasy-like romance to your fifth house of love, creativity, and pleasure, followed by a new moon in this area of your chart in February.

Your traditional ruler, Mars, stations direct in Gemini, bringing clarity and momentum to energies surrounding your intimate unions, and sources of income. Venus sashays into Pisces on Jan. 26, bringing sensuality and fantasy-like romance to your fifth house of love, creativity, and pleasure, followed by a new moon in this area of your chart in February. April 21: Mercury will station retrograde in your relationship sector, urging you to reflect, revisit, and reconsider your commitments.

Mercury will station retrograde in your relationship sector, urging you to reflect, revisit, and reconsider your commitments. May 5 and 19: A full moon lunar eclipse will touch down on your sign, bringing forth powerful transformation and unexpected clarity. The moon will renew itself in your relationship sector on May 19, making it an excellent opportunity to plant seeds of intention.

A full moon lunar eclipse will touch down on your sign, bringing forth powerful transformation and unexpected clarity. The moon will renew itself in your relationship sector on May 19, making it an excellent opportunity to plant seeds of intention. July 22: Venus will station retrograde in your career sector, encouraging you to reflect, revisit, and reconsider everything from your professional appearance to your partnerships.

Venus will station retrograde in your career sector, encouraging you to reflect, revisit, and reconsider everything from your professional appearance to your partnerships. Nov. 13: The moon will renew itself in your sign, bestowing you with an opportunity to do the same, and plant seeds of intention.

The moon will renew itself in your sign, bestowing you with an opportunity to do the same, and plant seeds of intention. Dec. 4: Venus slips into your sultry waters, heightening your romantic desires and powers of persuasion. You’re oozing bad B energy.

Sagittarius 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

If things have felt challenging in your relationships, Mars retrograde ending in January will be sure to get things moving, Sagittarius. Then March’s Saturn in Pisces (your fourth house of home, family matters, and emotional foundations) will kick off a two-and-a-half-year cycle, bringing focus to personal matters, as well as discipline and structure, in order to strengthen your home base. Finding your center will be the name of the game, while setting firm boundaries.

On a brighter note, your celestial ruler, Jupiter, will be transiting through Aries — via your fifth house of love, passion, pleasure and self-expression — for the first half of the year, before making its official debut in Taurus and your sixth house of daily devotions and work routines. Looking for ways to make your days a little brighter? This lucky transit will help you expand and maximize your productivity levels.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Sagittarius:

Jan. 12: Mars stations direct in your relationship sector, bringing energy and clarity to your commitments and one-on-one partnerships.

Mars stations direct in your relationship sector, bringing energy and clarity to your commitments and one-on-one partnerships. Feb. 20 : Venus pirouettes into Aries, bringing harmony and abundance to your fifth house of love, passion, and creativity.

: Venus pirouettes into Aries, bringing harmony and abundance to your fifth house of love, passion, and creativity. April 11: Venus enters Gemini, sweetening your relationship sector with harmony, amicability, and financial perks.

Venus enters Gemini, sweetening your relationship sector with harmony, amicability, and financial perks. June 18: The moon will renew itself in Gemini, bringing new beginnings to your relationship sector, making it a wonderful time to plant your seeds of intention.

The moon will renew itself in Gemini, bringing new beginnings to your relationship sector, making it a wonderful time to plant your seeds of intention. Aug. 23: Mercury will station retrograde in your career sector, urging you to reflect, review, and reconsider energies in your professional life. Don’t make any announcements or sign any contracts until at least mid-September.

Mercury will station retrograde in your career sector, urging you to reflect, review, and reconsider energies in your professional life. Don’t make any announcements or sign any contracts until at least mid-September. Nov. 27: Venus will enter your sign, making you more attractive and charming, both personally and professionally. Travel opportunities and foreign romances are also likely.

Capricorn 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

You're out of the woods come March, Capricorn. As Pluto debuts in Aquarius, your focus will pivot to your sense of security, as well as the shadow side of your values. Energies revolving around your security, self-confidence, and money-making abilities are about shift in a very big way.

With Saturn entering Pisces around the same time — your third house of communication, thought process, and immediate surroundings — your ruler will challenge you to strengthen your communication style, as well as your connection to siblings, peers, and local community. On a brighter note, after transiting through your fourth house of home, family matters, and innermost feelings, Jupiter will finally debut in your sister sign, Taurus, in May, bringing luck and expansion to your fifth house of love, passion, and pleasure. Creative projects will thrive, as will your romantic rendezvous.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Capricorn:

Jan. 18: Mercury stations direct in your sign, bringing clarity and momentum to energies surrounding contracts, communication, and professional pursuits.

Mercury stations direct in your sign, bringing clarity and momentum to energies surrounding contracts, communication, and professional pursuits. March 13: Venus enters Taurus, bringing abundance, harmony, and sensuality to your love life.

Venus enters Taurus, bringing abundance, harmony, and sensuality to your love life. April 16: The moon will reach its peak in Libra, bringing closure and clarity to your 10th house of authority, career, and reputation in the world.

The moon will reach its peak in Libra, bringing closure and clarity to your 10th house of authority, career, and reputation in the world. May 7: Venus enters Cancer, adorning your relationship sector with harmony, seduction, and emotional stability.

Venus enters Cancer, adorning your relationship sector with harmony, seduction, and emotional stability. July 3: The moon will reach its peak of fullness in your sign, bringing something in your personal life full circle.

The moon will reach its peak of fullness in your sign, bringing something in your personal life full circle. Oct. 14: A new moon solar eclipse will ignite your 10th house of career and sense of authority, bringing pivotal beginnings in the next six months, followed by Venus’ ingress into this area of your chart on Nov. 8.

Aquarius 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

Fasten your seatbelts, Aquarius. Your traditional ruler, Saturn, has been transiting through your sign since 2020, so reflect on everything you've learned and mastered in regard to your personal and professional identity. Saturn will be be entering Pisces and your stability-seeking second house of values this March, where it will remain for the next two and a half years. During this time, the taskmaster planet will challenge you to cultivate more discipline and structure when it pertains to your finances and overall sense of security. You may see an increase in responsibility, but this is only so you can rise to occasion and achieve some level of self-mastery.

Shortly after, transformative Pluto will make its debut in your sign, kicking off a whole new 15-year cycle in your sign, where you will experience powerful transformation, and periods of destruction and rebirth. Are you ready to step into your power? You may not feel this intense shift straight away, but some of you may feel it from the get-go.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Aquarius:

Jan. 2 and 21: Venus enters your sign, adorning your auric field with an irresistible lure, and intellectual charisma. The moon will renew itself in your sign on Jan. 21, bringing new beginnings to your personal life and your emotional foundation.

Venus enters your sign, adorning your auric field with an irresistible lure, and intellectual charisma. The moon will renew itself in your sign on Jan. 21, bringing new beginnings to your personal life and your emotional foundation. April 11: Venus will enter Gemini, bringing harmony and flirty banter to your fifth house of love, passion, and pleasure.

Venus will enter Gemini, bringing harmony and flirty banter to your fifth house of love, passion, and pleasure. June 5 and 18: Venus enters Leo, bringing romance and seduction to your seventh house of partnerships, followed by a new moon in Gemini in your fifth house of love. Plant those seeds for sparks.

Venus enters Leo, bringing romance and seduction to your seventh house of partnerships, followed by a new moon in Gemini in your fifth house of love. Plant those seeds for sparks. July 22: Venus will station retrograde in your relationship sector, urging you to reflect, review, and reconsider the stability of your commitments.

Venus will station retrograde in your relationship sector, urging you to reflect, review, and reconsider the stability of your commitments. Aug. 11: The moon will peak in your sign, bringing something in your personal life to the forefront, while illuminating what’s been hidden from your conscious mind.

The moon will peak in your sign, bringing something in your personal life to the forefront, while illuminating what’s been hidden from your conscious mind. Oct. 28: A lunar eclipse will touch down on your fourth house of home and emotional foundation, bringing life-altering changes within the next six months.

Pisces 2023 Yearly Horoscope:

You're getting down to business in 2023, Pisces. The year is off to a good start as Venus will dazzle her way into your sign, making things a little sweeter until right around your birthday season. But Saturn's ingress into your sign in March will take you on a two-and-half year boot camp with the cosmos. Don't be discouraged — this is an excellent transit for energies surrounding your personal and professional stability, as well as your overall self-mastery.

April’s new moon solar eclipse in Aries will mark the beginning of an eclipse story that will bring forth significant changes to everything from your money-making abilities to your sense of security. After traveling through your financial sector for the first half of 2023, lucky Jupiter will debut in Taurus, bringing expansion and abundance to energies surrounding siblings, communication, and your immediate environment.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2023 For Pisces: