Wakanda Forever Is Coming To Disney+ So Soon

None of the sequels in Marvel’s Phase 4 were as highly anticipated as the Black Panther sequel. The original film was Marvel’s biggest hit for 2018, and the death of its star, Chadwick Boseman, left fans more eager than ever to see how Marvel would move Wakanda’s story forward. Now that the film is out, the next step in its future is clear: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is heading to Disney+, and its streaming date is soon.

Wakanda Forever was a box office smash, spending weeks at the top of the theater rankings and becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of 2022. It’s still playing theaters in early 2023 and was not initially included in Disney+’s January 2023 debuts list, leaving fans to wonder how long it would be until the new film came to streaming. The typical time for a Marvel film to wait before arriving on streaming post-theatrical debut is about 70 days (give or take); Wakanda Forever’s Nov. 11, 2022 release date suggested it should come in mid-January. That it wasn’t announced by New Year’s Day had some fans concerned that Marvel would wait until it was out of theaters completely before bringing it to streaming.

Those concerns were unfounded. Marvel is releasing Wakanda Forever on streaming right on time. The film is set to debut on Disney+ on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. That puts its streaming arrival precisely 70 days after it landed in theaters.

As for more fan-favorite Black Panther characters, Disney+ already has the Ironheart spinoff planned as well, as part of Phase 5, scheduled to arrive in the summer of 2023 on Disney+. Director Ryan Coogler is also working on a Wakanda-based TV spinoff for the streaming service. No word if Black Panther 3 is happening yet, but with a new generation introduced in the film’s mid-credits scene, fans expect to hear about it as part of Phase 6 in due time.

Black Panther is streaming on Disney+ along with most of Marvel’s Infinity Saga. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

