Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ To Ring In The New Year

Disney+ will be ringing in its fourth year of existence with the arrival of 2023, and as the streamer settles in, the yearly schedule is falling into place. Between Marvel shows, Star Wars series, National Geographic specials, and feature films, the streaming service has a solid lineup arriving every month. So what’s coming to Disney+ in January 2023 to kick off the new year? The month is practically packed.

In TV series, Disney will kick off January by closing out two shows from 2022 and debuting a third. Willow and National Treasure: The Edge of History premiered in November and December, respectively, and their weekly schedules will run into January. Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 arrives on the first Wednesday of January, and the animated series is expected to run until March. Also coming in January is Mila in the Multiverse, a Brazilian fantasy series in which Mila receives an unexpected present for her 16th birthday: the ability to travel through time and space. In movies, there’s King Shakir Recycle, a science-fiction film about aliens who come to earth to yell at humans about their growing trash problem, coming in the middle of the month.

Finally, although Disney+ has not confirmed it yet, previous Marvel windows between theatrical release and arriving on streaming heavily suggest viewers should be on the lookout for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arriving by Jan. 31.

Here’s everything confirmed to be coming to Disney+ in January 2023. Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 5

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Premiere: Episodes 1 & 2

Willow Season 1, Episode 7

The Boonies (Season 1)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (Season 1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 2)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 4)

Locked Up Abroad (Season 12)

Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1 & 2)

Friday, Jan. 6

Strangest Bird Alive

Wednesday, Jan. 11

National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 3

Willow Season 1 Finale

SuperKitties (Season 1, Part 1)

Best in Bridal (Season 1)

Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)

Evil Genius (Season 1)

Gina Yei (Season 1)

My Ghost Story (Season 1)

Airport Security (Seasons 4-8)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5- 6)

Chasing Waves

Wednesday, Jan. 18

National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 7

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 4

Me & Mickey (Season 1, Part 2)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, Part 1)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 3, Part 1)

Night Stalkers (Season 1)

Secret Life of Predators (Season 1)

King Shakir Recycle

Friday, Jan. 20

Ocean’s Breath

Sharkatraz

Wednesday, Jan. 25

National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 1, Episode 8

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 5

Dino Ranch (Season 2, Part 2)

Bloody Tales of Europe (Season 1)

Hacking the System (Season 1)

Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1)

Riding Britain’s Railways (Season 1)

Friday, Jan. 27