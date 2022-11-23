The Fandoms Are Thriving With Disney+'s New December Releases

The holidays have been a big deal for the Disney brand, and the streaming era has only made this even more true. Disney+ has gone in on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas whole hog since its launch, with specials from all over the various fandoms within its umbrella. With the year winding down, the last of the 2022 releases are heading to land on streaming in time for the family to watch. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2022.

As always, music is on the menu for the holiday season, with Disney+ debuting Pentatonix: Around the World For the Holidays, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage, and A Very Backstreet Holiday for December. The streaming service also continues to emphasize the vocals for classic movies on streaming with Muppets Most Wanted (The Sing-Along Version). Disney also has its own milestones to celebrate, including the 30th anniversary of the original animated Beauty and the Beast. And, there’s a new movie for streaming just in time for the winter break as Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again arrives.

All that, and new episodes of The Santa Clauses, The Mysterious Benedict Society, and Willow. It’s the most fantastical time of the year.

Here's everything premiering on Disney+ in December 2022.

Friday, Dec. 2

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Roderick Rules

Pentatonix: Around the World For the Holidays

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t Season 1, Episode 8

The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 Finale

The Santa Clauses Season 1, Episode 5

Willow Season 1, Episode 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Season 1, Part 6

Gigantosaurus Season 3, Part 1

Raven’s Home Season 5, Part 10

The Villains of Valley View Season 1, Part 4

Animal Fight Night Seasons 1-6

Beyond Magic With DMC Season 1

Botswana Season 1

Thursday, Dec. 8

Solo Amor y Mil Canciones

Friday, Dec. 9

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

The Muppet Christmas Carol (Extended Edition)

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Wednesday, Dec. 14

National Treasure: Edge of History Series Premiere (2 episodes)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t Season 1, Episode 9

The Santa Clauses Season 1 Finale

Willow Season 1, Episode 4

Broken Karaoke Shorts Season 1, Part 1

Eureka! Season 1, Part 4

The Owl House Season 3, Part 1

Alaska’s Deadliest Season 1

Drain the Oceans Season 5

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 10

Positive Energy Season 1

Thursday, Dec. 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday

Friday, Dec. 16

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home With Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

If These Walls Could Sing

Le Pupille

Wednesday, Dec. 21

National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1, Episode 3

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t Season 1 Finale

The Flagmakers

Willow Season 1, Episode 5

Ancient X Files Season 2, Part 1

Born in Africa Season 1

Danger Decoded Season 1

Port Protection Alaska Seasons 1-5

Friday, Dec. 23

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl

National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1, Episode 4

Willow Season 1, Episode 6

Generation X Season 1

Savage Kingdom Seasons 1-4

Street Genius Seasons 1-2

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown Season 1

Friday, Dec. 30