The Fandoms Are Thriving With Disney+'s New December Releases
The holidays have been a big deal for the Disney brand, and the streaming era has only made this even more true. Disney+ has gone in on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas whole hog since its launch, with specials from all over the various fandoms within its umbrella. With the year winding down, the last of the 2022 releases are heading to land on streaming in time for the family to watch. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2022.
As always, music is on the menu for the holiday season, with Disney+ debuting Pentatonix: Around the World For the Holidays, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage, and A Very Backstreet Holiday for December. The streaming service also continues to emphasize the vocals for classic movies on streaming with Muppets Most Wanted (The Sing-Along Version). Disney also has its own milestones to celebrate, including the 30th anniversary of the original animated Beauty and the Beast. And, there’s a new movie for streaming just in time for the winter break as Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again arrives.
All that, and new episodes of The Santa Clauses, The Mysterious Benedict Society, and Willow. It’s the most fantastical time of the year.
Here's everything premiering on Disney+ in December 2022.
Friday, Dec. 2
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Roderick Rules
- Pentatonix: Around the World For the Holidays
- Akashinga: The Brave Ones
- Heroes of the Mediterranean
- Patagonia Wings
- The Territory
Wednesday, Dec. 7
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t Season 1, Episode 8
- The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 Finale
- The Santa Clauses Season 1, Episode 5
- Willow Season 1, Episode 3
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Season 1, Part 6
- Gigantosaurus Season 3, Part 1
- Raven’s Home Season 5, Part 10
- The Villains of Valley View Season 1, Part 4
- Animal Fight Night Seasons 1-6
- Beyond Magic With DMC Season 1
- Botswana Season 1
Thursday, Dec. 8
- Solo Amor y Mil Canciones
Friday, Dec. 9
- Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage
- Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again
- The Muppet Christmas Carol (Extended Edition)
- Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
- CMA Country Christmas
- Ocean’s Breath
- Shark vs. Tuna
- Retrograde
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- National Treasure: Edge of History Series Premiere (2 episodes)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t Season 1, Episode 9
- The Santa Clauses Season 1 Finale
- Willow Season 1, Episode 4
- Broken Karaoke Shorts Season 1, Part 1
- Eureka! Season 1, Part 4
- The Owl House Season 3, Part 1
- Alaska’s Deadliest Season 1
- Drain the Oceans Season 5
- The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 10
- Positive Energy Season 1
Thursday, Dec. 15
- A Very Backstreet Holiday
Friday, Dec. 16
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
- Heroes of the Long Road Home With Martha Raddatz
- Mafia Confidential
- Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
- Where Oceans Collide
- If These Walls Could Sing
- Le Pupille
Wednesday, Dec. 21
- National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1, Episode 3
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t Season 1 Finale
- The Flagmakers
- Willow Season 1, Episode 5
- Ancient X Files Season 2, Part 1
- Born in Africa Season 1
- Danger Decoded Season 1
- Port Protection Alaska Seasons 1-5
Friday, Dec. 23
- From the Ashes
- Jaguar Beach Battle
- Little Giant
Wednesday, Dec. 28
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
- National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1, Episode 4
- Willow Season 1, Episode 6
- Generation X Season 1
- Savage Kingdom Seasons 1-4
- Street Genius Seasons 1-2
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown Season 1
Friday, Dec. 30
- Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures
- Generation Youtube