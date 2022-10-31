Disney+'s November Lineup Is Full Of Nostalgia
Disenchanted *and* a new Santa Clause project?!
Disney+ may not have the sheer scale of monthly releases of its main competitor, Netflix. But what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. There’s always something worth anticipating between the long-awaited sequels and prequels, brand-new movies, and nostalgic titles from yesteryear. So, what’s coming to Disney+ in November 2022? A little bit of everything, including a lot of throwback faves.
The holidays are coming up fast, and even though Disney+ is only a few years old, the streaming platform is already all over movies and specials to celebrate the season. The big release for November is The Santa Clauses, a sequel series to 1994’s The Santa Clause, in which Scott, now in his 60s, realizes he cannot be the man in the red suit forever. There’s also The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a new take on an old favorite, and Marvel’s first official holiday release, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. (Before you come for me, Hawkeye was Christmas-set, but it was not a Christmas special.)
However, it’s not all ho-ho-ho on Disney+ this November. For fans of Enchanted comes the long-awaited sequel Disenchanted, bringing back Amy Adams’ Giselle a decade later, questioning her happily-ever-after in her normie life with Patrick Dempsey’s Robert. Plus, Willow returns for the first time since the 1980s, with Warwick Davis returning to his role of Willow Ufgood, a Nelwyn with a habit of finding adventure.
All that and new episodes of Star Wars’ Andor and other continuing series will fill out Disney+’s roster. Here’s everything coming to the streaming service in November.
Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.
Wednesday, November 2
- Andor: Season 1, Episode 9
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2, Episode 6
- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2, Episode 3
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1, Episode 3
- Donna Hay Christmas
- Airport Security (Seasons 1-3)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 2)
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 4)
- Dino Ranch (Season 2, Part 1)
- Locked Up Abroad (Seasons 3-11)
- To Catch a Smuggler (Seasons 1-3)
Thursday, November 3
- Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Friday, November 4
- Director by Night (Werewolf By Night Behind The Scenes Special)
- Marvel Studios Legends: Season 1 Episodes 22-24
- The Gift
- Ocean’s Breath
- Saving Notre Dame
- Shortsgiving
Monday, November 7
- Dancing with the Stars: Season 33, Episode 9
Wednesday, November 9
- Andor: Season 1, Episode 10
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, Episode 7
- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2, Episode 4
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1, Episode 4
- The Montaners: Season 1, Episodes 1-5
- Save Our Squad with David Beckham (Season 1)
- The Tatami Time Machine Blues (Season 1)
- Breakthrough (Season 1-2)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (Season 1)
- The Lion Ranger (Season 1)
- World’s Deadliest (Season 3)
- Zootopia+ Shorts
Friday, November 11
- Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
- Eyewitness: D-Day
- Fire of Love
- Port Security: Hamburg
- Sea of Shadows
Monday, November 14
- Dancing with the Stars: Season 33, Episode 10
Wednesday, November 16
- Andor: Season 1, Episode 11
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, Episode 8
- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2, Episode 5
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1, Episode 5
- The Santa Clauses: Series Premiere, Episodes 1-2
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Season 1)
- Atlas of Cursed Places (Season 1)
- Ultimate Survival WWII (Season 1)
- World’s Deadliest Snakes (Season 1)
- Ice Road Rescue (Season 6)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 2, Part 2)
Friday, November 18
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (Season 1)
- Mickey Mousekersize (Season 1)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, Part 1)
- Game of Sharks
- Genoa Bridge Disaster
- Virus Hunters
- Best in Snow
- Disenchanted
- Mickey: The Story of a Mouse
- The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse
Sunday, November 20
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
Monday, November 21
- Dancing with the Stars: Season 33 Finale
Wednesday, November 23
- Andor Season 1 Finale
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, Episode 9
- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2, Episode 6
- The Santa Clauses: Season 1, Episode 3
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1, Episode 6
- Daddies on Request (Season 1)
- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (Season 1)
- Witness to Disaster (Seasons 1)
- World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (Season 1)
- The Villains of Valley View (Seasons 1, Part 4)
- Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, Part 8)
- Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer
Friday, November 25
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker
- Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)
- Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)
Monday, November 28
- Mickey Saves Christmas
Wednesday, November 30
- Willow Series Premiere
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Finale
- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2, Episode 7
- The Santa Clauses Season 1, Episode 4
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1, Episode 7
- Buried Secrets of WWII (Season 1)
- The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (Season 1)
- Firebuds (Season 1, Part 5)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, Part 2)