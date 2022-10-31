Disney+'s November Lineup Is Full Of Nostalgia

Disney+ may not have the sheer scale of monthly releases of its main competitor, Netflix. But what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. There’s always something worth anticipating between the long-awaited sequels and prequels, brand-new movies, and nostalgic titles from yesteryear. So, what’s coming to Disney+ in November 2022? A little bit of everything, including a lot of throwback faves.

The holidays are coming up fast, and even though Disney+ is only a few years old, the streaming platform is already all over movies and specials to celebrate the season. The big release for November is The Santa Clauses, a sequel series to 1994’s The Santa Clause, in which Scott, now in his 60s, realizes he cannot be the man in the red suit forever. There’s also The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a new take on an old favorite, and Marvel’s first official holiday release, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. (Before you come for me, Hawkeye was Christmas-set, but it was not a Christmas special.)

However, it’s not all ho-ho-ho on Disney+ this November. For fans of Enchanted comes the long-awaited sequel Disenchanted, bringing back Amy Adams’ Giselle a decade later, questioning her happily-ever-after in her normie life with Patrick Dempsey’s Robert. Plus, Willow returns for the first time since the 1980s, with Warwick Davis returning to his role of Willow Ufgood, a Nelwyn with a habit of finding adventure.

All that and new episodes of Star Wars’ Andor and other continuing series will fill out Disney+’s roster. Here’s everything coming to the streaming service in November.

Wednesday, November 2

Andor: Season 1, Episode 9

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2, Episode 6

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2, Episode 3

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1, Episode 3

Donna Hay Christmas

Airport Security (Seasons 1-3)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 4)

Dino Ranch (Season 2, Part 1)

Locked Up Abroad (Seasons 3-11)

To Catch a Smuggler (Seasons 1-3)

Thursday, November 3

Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Friday, November 4

Director by Night (Werewolf By Night Behind The Scenes Special)

Marvel Studios Legends: Season 1 Episodes 22-24

The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Monday, November 7

Dancing with the Stars: Season 33, Episode 9

Wednesday, November 9

Andor: Season 1, Episode 10

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, Episode 7

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2, Episode 4

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1, Episode 4

The Montaners: Season 1, Episodes 1-5

Save Our Squad with David Beckham (Season 1)

The Tatami Time Machine Blues (Season 1)

Breakthrough (Season 1-2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (Season 1)

The Lion Ranger (Season 1)

World’s Deadliest (Season 3)

Zootopia+ Shorts

Friday, November 11

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

Monday, November 14

Dancing with the Stars: Season 33, Episode 10

Wednesday, November 16

Andor: Season 1, Episode 11

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, Episode 8

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2, Episode 5

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1, Episode 5

The Santa Clauses: Series Premiere, Episodes 1-2

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Season 1)

Atlas of Cursed Places (Season 1)

Ultimate Survival WWII (Season 1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (Season 1)

Ice Road Rescue (Season 6)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 2, Part 2)

Friday, November 18

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (Season 1)

Mickey Mousekersize (Season 1)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, Part 1)

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Virus Hunters

Best in Snow

Disenchanted

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse

Sunday, November 20

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Monday, November 21

Dancing with the Stars: Season 33 Finale

Wednesday, November 23

Andor Season 1 Finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, Episode 9

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2, Episode 6

The Santa Clauses: Season 1, Episode 3

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1, Episode 6

Daddies on Request (Season 1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (Season 1)

Witness to Disaster (Seasons 1)

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (Season 1)

The Villains of Valley View (Seasons 1, Part 4)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, Part 8)

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer

Friday, November 25

Disenchanted

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

Monday, November 28

Mickey Saves Christmas

Wednesday, November 30