A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Dec. 13, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Camila Cabello Debuts Her Most Drastic Hair Color Yet

She has a new job, as a first-time coach on The Voice; a possible new relationship, since she reportedly started dating Austin Kevitch following her breakup from Shawn Mendes; plus she’s been a total hair chameleon for months. And it looks like the Fifth Harmony alum plans to continue her chameleon-like ways into 2023 with her brand new hair color. READ MORE

Are Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow Dating? This Rumor's 🔥

Looks like Jack Harlow might be the king of manifestation. Seven months after the release of his song “Dua Lipa,” where he made his crush on the singer veryyy obvious, the two are reportedly seeing each other. Deux Moi claimed there was “no way” it was legit — but Page Six sources have a different story. So, what’s going on exactly? READ MORE

TRENDING

Locations From Taylor Swift Songs & Albums You Can Visit IRL

Taylor Swift’s discography shares both fictional and nonfictional influences from her life experiences. Whether a track is a love song or a breakup banger, she often creates a setting for the story, by placing it in a specific street, city, or state. From her ever-mentioned “small town” upbringing to the glowing streets of New York City, here’s every location from Taylor Swift songs and albums you can visit IRL. READ MORE

4 Elite Daily Editors Review Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patch Chin

No matter the cause of their existence, stubborn blemishes have a way of popping up — and staying put — at some of the worst moments. With the intention of targeting the full problem area overnight, Hero Cosmetics recently released the Mighty Patch Chin, an XL bandage that aims to soak up your pimple oils and shrink whiteheads in six to eight hours. To see if it works, four Elite Daily editors gave the Mighty Patch Chin a whirl. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.