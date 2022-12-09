Those with hooded eyes often have a hard time finding a lash curler that fits, doesn’t pinch, and grabs all of the lashes at once. Fortunately, according to a professional makeup artist, the best eyelash curlers for hooded eyes do exist; it’s just a matter of finding one that’s the right size, shape, and material.

Krysta Lewis is a professional makeup artist and the CEO and Founder of Aisling Organics, an organic makeup brand, and has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine.

“While beautiful, hooded eyes can add complexity when using an eyelash curler if you don't use the one that fits your eyes properly,” Lewis wrote in an email to Elite Daily. First, there’s size: A curler that’s too large will “curl at the wrong spot,” so “aim to find an eyelash curler that has a smaller curve,” which will be more suited to fit a hooded eye and crimp closer to the lash line.

Next, consider the depth: “Use a curler that has less depth as that will encourage a proper curl at the root of the lashes, versus higher up, and prevent damage,” Lewis wrote. Finally — and this is a rule of thumb that applies for most eye shapes — “always choose a metal curler over a plastic [one] as it's more durable and lasts longer,” Lewis wrote.

1. The Expert-Recommended Curler For Hooded Eyes

Pros:

38-degree curve, that’s well-suited for hooded eyes

Narrower top bar to minimize pinching

Cons:

Expensive

Our expert’s direct recommendation for hooded eyes is this Tweezerman lash curler: “As a master makeup artist, this is the curler I use on all of my clients with hooded eyes as it has a narrower top bar, always provides the perfect curl, and has lasted years without breaking down,” Lewis wrote. Its 38-degree angle is specifically designed for deeper-set eyes, while its wider opening grabs lashes without pinching. Finally, the silicone lash pads are hypoallergenic and crimp without sticking or pulling.

One reviewer wrote: “I purchased this eyelash curler because I have very round, deep set eyes. I was tired of trying other curlers which pinched my skin and could not reach all my inner lashes. This curler is good for deep set eyes as it is easy to use and curls every lash [the] first time.”

Available colors: brass

2. The Best Value

Pros:

Less than $10 and comes with plenty of extras

Universal design suits most eye shapes

Cons:

Not ideal for extra-straight lashes, according to some reviewers

With more than 35,000 reviews and an under-$10 price tag, it’s hard to ignore this eyelash curler set. Customers love it because it’s effective, affordable, and comes with plenty of extras (including additional pads and a travel bag). That said, a few dozen reviewers have mentioned how well it works on their hooded eyes specifically. Plus, it’s also made from durable stainless steel.

One reviewer wrote: “It’s my favorite! I'm the owner of many eyelash curlers and mascaras because of my short and straight eyelashes! I have tried many tools to curl them before and this is my favorite! It doesn't pinch my hooded eyelid like other curlers and makes big difference when I use it.”

Available colors: rose gold, black, prism

3. The Cult-Favorite Eyelash Curler

Pros:

Thousands of five-star ratings

The curved shape fits a hooded eye

Award-winning design

Cons:

It’s pricey

More than a few reviewers have called the Shu Uemura curler the “best eyelash curler” — especially if you have small or hooded eyes. As per Lewis’ advice, it is curved at an angle to suit a deeper eye shape, and it’s made out of alloy steel for durability. This award-winning design also features a silicone pad that curls lashes without pinching.

One reviewer wrote: “I've been through too many eyelash curlers to count. I have hooded eyes with super straight lashes. This curler lets all my lashes sit where they need to on the curler without pinching me. Plus, it actually gives a nice, smooth curl. I'm sorry I chucked all that money down the drain when I could have bought this one and saved.”

Available colors: silver

3. A Popular Compact, Plastic Curler

Pros:

Compact

Pinch-free and effective on hooded eyes

Stores a backup pad

Cons:

Made from plastic, so it’s not the most durable

While Lewis recommends metal for durability, if you prefer a plastic eyelash curler, this Go Curl travel eyelash curler from JAPONESQUE has an easel-back design that flips down to create a curl in one easy, pinch-free motion. It’s also compact, gentle, and has built-in storage for a backup lash pad, which makes it one of the best travel options on the market — for any eye shape, but those with hooded eyes report that it’s comfortable and effective.

One reviewer wrote: “I have hooded eyes. A regular eyelash curler never curled my lashes without having to move and readjust the curler. This eyelash curler WORKS! I also have short, spiky lashes. This curler curls my hard to curl lashes. A great buy!”

Available colors: black, pink

4. Worth The Splurge For Straight Lashes

Pros:

Designed to curl straight lashes

Slim silhouette to catch every lash

Red silicone strip to make it easier to see

Cons:

It’s an investment

Yes, it’s the most expensive option on this list — but if your eyes are hooded and your lashes are stubbornly straight, the Kevyn Aucoin eyelash curler is a customer favorite worth considering. Its stainless steel frame is durable, its slim yet adaptive design aims to catch every lash (even for those with deep-set eyes), and its curved pads dramatically bend lashes for a curl that lasts. Plus, the pad is red to make it easier to see. That about explains the overall 4.5-star rating from more than 1,700 reviewers.

One reviewer wrote: “I never thought I would see such a difference. My old curler really didn't work at all. I have deep set eyes with straight lashes which my old curler barely lifted. I ordered the Kevin Aucoin out of sheer desperation. I noticed a huge difference right away just in how it felt during use. Then to my amazement, I saw my formerly stick straight lashes now perfectly curled. I had no idea they were that long.”

Available colors: stainless steel

