There’s a new ice cream flavor on the loose. Van Leeuwen has been plotting a limited-edition flavor inspired by Netlflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. ICYMI, the sequel to the 2019 Knives Out film drops on Netflix on Dec. 23, and your viewing party is about to get a little sweeter (and possibly savory). The treat hits shelves on Dec. 12, so you have time to grab a pint for the premiere, but be sure to bring your detective cap. Here are all the clues on what’s in Van Leeuwen's Glass Onion ice cream flavor, where to find it, and how to get a taste for free.

The Rian Johnson directed film follows a tech billionaire’s murder mystery party in Greece that takes a twisted turn when a guest is murdered. It’s up to detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, to solve the murder. Although Chris Evans won’t be back for the sequel, the star-studded cast includes the likes of Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and more. The cast taste-tested the Glass Onion ice cream to guess the flavors, and they were at first taken aback by what tastes like onion and sharp bits. But overall, they seemed to vibe with the dessert. Johnson said “it was like having the movie in your mouth,” while Hudson was totally “into it.”

ICYDK, Van Leeuwen is known for its wacky ice cream creations — remember its Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor that went viral in July 2021? Not to mention a Royal Wedding Cake flavor inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding cake. Knowing the tricks Van Leeuwen has up its sleeve, you might want to prepare your taste buds.

Courtesy of Van Leeuwen

What Is Van Leeuwen's Glass Onion Ice Cream Flavor?

Uncovering the layers of the mystery flavor will require you to dig in for quite a few spoonfuls, but the New York-based ice cream brand shared some details about the mystery flavor in an email shared with Elite Daily — and all signs point to the Glass Onion theme, y’all. The base starts with Van Leeuwen’s signature vanilla ice cream, a touch of greek yogurt, and a swirl of bourbon caramelized onion jam. In the words of Hudson in her taste test: “There’s f*ck*ng onion in this thing.” To drive home the theme, shards of pineapple honeycomb candy give the ice cream a sharp crunch. The pints are clad in a limited-edition Glass Onion black-and-yellow design to get you in the movie spirit.

Don’t worry if you can’t identify all the flavors, because all the ingredients will be listed on the back of the package.

Where To Buy Van Leeuwen Glass Onion Ice Cream

Beginning Dec. 12 at noon ET, the Glass Onion flavor will be available at scoop shops in New York City and Los Angeles for purchase by the scoop or pint. Not in either city? You can get a hold of the delicious culprit on Van Leeuwen’s website for nationwide shipping in the United States.

How To Get Free Van Leeuwen Glass Onion Ice Cream

You can try the Glass Onion ice cream for free in NYC at Union Square on Dec. 23 and in LA at the Glass Onion Live Experience on Dec. 16 at 8175 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046.

For a preview of what to expect, check out the full cast taste-test below: