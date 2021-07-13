Kraft is turning two very different classic comfort foods into a savory-sweet mash-up you’ve probably never even thought of. Macaronic and cheese-flavored ice cream might not be the first (or 10th) thing you’d look for in the freezer aisle, but that’s all about to change now that Kraft is teaming up with the Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to bring you a limited-edition offering. If the idea of cheesy dessert piques your curiosity, here’s where to buy Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Ice Cream so you can try the unusual combo for yourself.

Starting at 11 a.m. ET on July 14, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream will drop online at vanleeuwenicecream.com and at Van Leeuwen stores in New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston. Make sure to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing if you decide to buy your unique pint in-person. If you happen to live in the Big Apple, you can also visit the company’s ice cream truck in Union Square from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 14 to try the unusual flavor for free while supplies last. If not, a limited-edition pint will cost you $12 both online and in stores. You can use the code “FIRSTSCOOP15” for 15% off your first order online.

According Van Leeuwen, this ice cream mash-up boasts the cheesiness you know and love from your Kraft Mac & Cheese, and, just like Kraft’s new formula, the ice cream is free of unnatural additives like artificial flavors or preservatives. Combining sweet and savory, it’s made with cream, milk, cane sugar, egg yolks, and Kraft cheese.

Courtesy of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

While it’s hard to imagine how the company has translated the “comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese” into a refreshing and sweet scoop of ice cream, you can rest assured knowing Van Leeuwen Ice Cream’s motto is, “We only make good things.”

If you’re brave enough to try this completely wild mash-up, it seems like this scoop will definitely provide some cheesy flavor.