We Need To Talk About Those Plot Holes In Knives Out 2

Warning: Major spoilers for Glass Onion follow — don’t read on if you haven’t seen the film yet. As the trailer hinted, the new Knives Out mystery focused on eight party guests invited to an island retreat owned by tech billionaire Miles Bron. The plan was to play a murder mystery game, with Bron playing the “victim.” There was just one catch: All of the guests had a reason to want Miles dead — like for real dead — from his former business partner, Andi, to celebrity Birdie Jay, who Miles was blackmailing into taking the fall for a PR disaster.
But the whodunit took a turn when the one and only mystery detective Benoit Blanc was surprisingly invited along on the vacation, suggesting a real murder was afoot. As viewers learned, the murder actually happened before the weekend getaway, when Andi was found deceased in her garage, her death staged to look like suicide. Viewers soon learned that the “Andi” at the island was actually her twin sister, Helen, working with Blanc to figure out which guest was guilty of the murder. But when other guests at the retreat started dying too, it seemed like a serial killer could be at work.
While Andi and Blanc eventually solved the main mystery of the weekend, there were actually multiple unanswered questions left as the end credits rolled. Here are some enigmas that’ll keep you up at night.
Glass Onion hit theathers Thanksgiving week and streams on Netflix starting Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.