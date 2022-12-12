2022 has been a year of change for Camila Cabello. She has a new job, as a first-time coach on The Voice; a possible new relationship, since she reportedly started dating Austin Kevitch, the CEO of Lox Club dating app, following her breakup from Shawn Mendes; plus she’s been a total hair chameleon for months. And it looks like the Fifth Harmony alum plans to continue her chameleon-like ways into 2023, because Camila Cabello’s red hair is here just in time for the holiday season.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos posted a straight *fire* photo of the “Psychofreak” singer’s vibrant new ‘do. He captioned the snap, in part, “Red hair alert,” along with the police car light emoji. Of course, like any true Gen Zer, the 25-year-old’s signature long locks were parted down the middle, so the sirens are definitely blaring for this look.

Though Cabello’s yet to comment on her red hair, she did post a photo of her new tresses on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 9 from what appears to be the set of a new music video. In a separate shot, posted on the same day, she wrote, “took a flight to @oxladeofficial ✈️✈️✈️ I’m so proud of this one . 💚 KU LO SA (remix) video coming soon,” so it’s safe to say it’s for the latest version of the Nigerian singer’s single, which was also released on Friday.

Prior to her fire engine red hair, Cabello’s been playing around with different hair colors, including a golden balayage look that started in June, followed by an even lighter blond balayage look that started in September.

The red look comes weeks after the singer went viral for a line from her 2021 appearance on PBS’ holiday special In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season. While singing Bing Crosby’s iconic 1943 hit “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” Cabello pronounced the holiday as “Quismois,” leading to a barrage of comments across TikTok. But the musician took the mocking in stride, dragging herself for the slip-up in her own TikTok video, posted on Nov. 21. “me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois),” she captioned a video of herself poking fun at... herself.

Even if Cabello’s new red hair is temporary, Quismois came early either way.