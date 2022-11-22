Miley & Dolly Are Celebrating NBC’s New Year’s Eve Party Family Style

It’s that time of year again — the time to create some New Year’s resolutions and party with Miley Cyrus. The Plastic Hearts singer is ringing in the New Year with her second Dec. 31 special on NBC, called New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, she co-hosted the Miami event with Pete Davidson. While he’s not joining Cyrus on South Beach this year, she’s not tackling the final day of 2022 alone. Dolly Parton, her godmother, will join in as Cyrus’ new co-host. OK, 2023 has never looked brighter.

On Nov. 21, the duo teased the upcoming show in a promotional video on Instagram. In the clip, Cyrus and Parton are sitting at a table surrounded by confetti, sleek glasses of champagne, and gold everything.

Cyrus began the teaser by saying her New Year’s Eve Party is all about “getting glamorous and dressing your best”

“Well, we do that every day. Don't we, Miley?” Parton quipped, to which Cyrus replied, “You taught me well.”

Fittingly, their duet of Parton’s classic “Jolene” played in the background of the clip. Come to think of it, this has to be a hint the two will perform this number on the show, right? Seriously, the fans need it.

That same day, Cyrus further celebrated the announcement with a sweet photo of herself embracing Parton.

This isn’t the only holiday the pair will join forces at this year. On Dec. 1, Cyrus will star in Parton’s two-hour holiday movie musical titled, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, also on NBC.

So, ditch those other New Year’s Eve party invites and tune into New Year’s Eve Party with Cyrus and Parton. Before you do, read up on all the special details below.

When will Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Special Air?

The highly anticipated special will air live on Dec. 31, from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EST.

What is the location of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Similar to her 2021 special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will take place in Miami.

Where can I watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Fans can watch the show live on NBC or the Peacock app.

Who will perform at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Last year, the “Prisoner” singer co-hosted the NYE spectacular with Davidson, and the show featured performances by Anitta, Noah Cyrus, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, and more.

So far, neither Cyrus or NBC has released this year’s line-up of performers; however, from the looks of last year, it’ll certainly be a star-studded roster.

Seriously, name a better way to ring in the New Year than alongside these two icons.