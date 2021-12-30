Get ready to ring in 2022 with Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus. On Friday, Dec. 31, the duo will co-host a New Year’s Eve special that will feature a number of special guests and musical performances. The stars teased their team-up earlier this month while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “He’ll be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show,” Cyrus joked. Since it sounds like it’s going to be one hell of a party, here’s how to watch Davidson and Cyrus’ NYE special.

Fans got to see a taste of the pair’s chemistry on the Dec. 10 episode of The Tonight Show, during which Davidson and Cyrus talked about getting matching tattoos and going to a gay bar together. At one point, the “Prisoner” singer also serenaded the Saturday Night Live actor with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me.” Cyrus even changed some of the lyrics to reference Davidson’s rumored date with Kim Kardashian on Nov. 18. During the episode, Cyrus also called Davidson the “funniest, coolest, hunkiest guy in the world” and said their NYE special will be a “real celebration.”

If you can’t wait to see the stars back on screen together, here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming special.

When is Davidson and Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special?

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson will air on Friday, Dec. 31, from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Where can I watch Davidson and Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special?

Fans can watch the show live either on NBC or the Peacock app.

Who will be at Davidson and Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special?

So far, celebrities like Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h are set to appear, but more guests are expected to be announced soon.

Clear out your schedules because Davidson and Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special is going to be the event of the year.