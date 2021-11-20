Kim K Fully Wore Yeezys On A Date With Pete, So Obv The Internet Exploded

Two of the world's most famous lovebirds just broke the Internet again. ICYMI, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly official, and if that wasn't enough to break Twitter, their recent outing sure was. The pair was spotted out together again, but eagle-eyed fans noticed there was something specific about Kim K’s outfit — she was wearing Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers. Of course, people had a lot to say about it, and these tweets about Kim Kardashian wearing Yeezys on a Pete Davidson date are totally wild.

For some background on how Kardashian and Davidson have gotten to this point, it all started with rumors. When the reality star and Saturday Night Live comedian did a skit together on the show’s Oct. 9 episode, fans went wild about the idea that they might be an item after they shared a staged kiss. Shortly after the sketch, they were spotted holding hands at a California amusement park on Oct. 30, and then meeting up on a couple of bicoastal dates shortly after. It all came to a head when they celebrated Davidson’s birthday together on Nov. 16.

Finally, fans got the deets they were hoping for on Nov. 18 when E! confirmed that Kardashian and Davidson are reportedly an official couple. A source reportedly told the outlet, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes." The source added, "She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him,” and also called the reality star “smitten.”

Now Twitter is losing it over pictures snapped of the couple on Nov. 17, which show Davidson wearing SKIMS pajama pants and Kim K sporting gray sweatpants with a pair of white Yeezy x Adidas sneakers.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

It seems like many people have a hard time grasping the fact that Kim K would wear Yeezys after splitting with West and dating someone new.

One fan is calling it a power move:

There are so many memes that say she should have left the Yeezys at home. Some people are genuinely mystified by the picture:

Some people are pointing out that no one should be shaming Kim K for choosing to wear Yeezys:

It makes sense that Kim K would still wear Yeezys, even if there are plenty of people who think she should get rid of them. Cheers to the couple you never saw coming.