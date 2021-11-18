As if fans weren’t already confused by reports about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating, they’re truly puzzled by the first photo they appeared in on Instagram. The rumored couple spent Davidson’s 28th birthday together, and the photos were a lot to take in. Not only did they kick it with a very random list of celebrities, but Kardashian and Davidson rocked matching pajamas in the photo set. Some fans were cracking up after seeing the pics, and some were simply confused.

Davidson celebrated his b-day on Nov. 16 with Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and, unexpectedly, rapper/reality star Flavor Flav, who shared a pic from their get-together on Nov. 17. Of course, Flavor Flav’s photo left fans scratching their heads due to the randomness of it all. Fans immediately took to Twitter to question how the foursome all ended up in the momager’s Palm Springs home.

“Flavor Flav is like 60, why he hanging out with Kim K and Pete? This such a random picture,” one fan tweeted.

“Oh yes that’s flavor flav such a random group lol,” another wrote.

But of course most of the hysteria was caused by the fact Kardashian and Davidson appeared to be sharing a pair of SKIMS pajamas. She wore the bottoms while the Saturday Night Live star wore the matching top.

You can see the best tweets about Kardashian and Davidson’s first Instagram pic together below.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Neither Kardashian nor Davidson have commented on their rumored romance. Reports about their relationship started popping up in late October, after the pair were spotted holding hands at a California theme park. The two appeared on Saturday Night Live together three weeks earlier, so many presumed they had simply formed a close-knit friendship. But after seeing their cozy pajama photos from Jenner’s house, the romance rumors are even more rampant.