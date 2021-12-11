Miley Cyrus really does know how to come in like a wrecking ball. In a Dec. 9 performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus performed a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” and she added some new lyrics that only fellow guest Pete Davidson could relate to. Before even singing the first note, she began the song by saying, “Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played.” The photos Cyrus was clearly referring to are paparazzi shots of Davidson being spotted with Kim Kardashian on Nov. 18 as they stepped out amid romance rumors. Cyrus continued referencing Davidson and Kim K’s relationship throughout the song and even walked off stage to sing to Davidson near the interview set. Davidson cheered on the singer and seemed to enjoy to joke, which is why you need to watch Miley Cyrus sing to Pete Davidson about Kim Kardashian.

Halfway through the song, Cyrus added, “It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice-ass restaurant. I'm going to watch a movie in freakin' Staten Island." All are nodding to Davidson and Kardashian’s new relationship. On Nov. 27, the pair were spotted in Los Angeles leaving the upscale Giorgi Baldi restaurant in a Lamborghini SUV. And who could forget Kim K’s little trip to Davidson’s home of Staten Island where he planned a private dinner for Kim?

Cyrus followed the lyric with “Baby, how could you do this on Miley’s New Year’s Eve? What the f*ck.” On Monday, Nov. 29, it was revealed that Cyrus and Davidson would be hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which will air on NBC live from Miami on Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET.

While talking with Fallon, Cyrus explained she wanted to still hold traditions at the forefront of the special, but make the night a little unconventional as well. “One thing I think that gets focused on a New Year's time is what's to come, being optimistic, being hopeful, about all these things that haven't happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen,” she said. “And we kinda erase everything that did happen and we forget to honor it and look backwards too. He'll be funny and I'll be naked, and together we've got a show.”

If the New Year’s Eve special is anything like Davidson and Cyrus’ 2017 “The Baby Step” Saturday Night Live! sketch, viewers can bet for a fun night. The celebrities worked together while performing the sketch that centered around babies that rapped, which they called “trap babies.”

Speaking of “The Baby Step,” the sketch even inspired the celebrities to get matching tattoos. Cryus told Fallon, “At the end, our excuse for it all, you know, Larry David said, ‘What is going on?’ And we said, ‘We babies.’ And for some reason, we looked at each other and were like, ‘That's a great tattoo.’”

However, Davidson has since burned off his “We babies” tattoo, leaving Cyrus to bear the remembrance on her ankle for the both of them.

Really, Pete, how could you do that to Miley?