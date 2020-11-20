In addition to featuring lots of fake blood, cherry juice, and rock and roll, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa's "Prisoner" video throws shade at their exes, and I'm here for the drama. After the new music video dropped at midnight on Nov. 19, fans were quick to notice the ~special~ shoutout given at the end of the vid in neon letters, complete with a barbed wire heart: "In loving memory of all my exes: Eat sh*t." V subtle! The song is all about moving on from a relationship, after all, and nothing says "I'm over it" quite like telling your ex to consume excrement.

Though it's unclear which past flames the singers had in mind, Cyrus recently raised eyebrows when she unfollowed her most recent ex, Cody Simpson, on Instagram. According to eagle-eyed fans, the unfollow reportedly occurred just days before Simpson was spotted kissing "rumored new girlfriend" Marloes Stevens on Nov. 4, per The Daily Mail. Though Cyrus said she and Simpson would "continue to be friends" following their August 2020 split, it's possible things soured after Simpson moved on to someone new. And, of course, it's also possible Cyrus was sending her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, a not-so-subtle message. Your guess is as good as mine!

Though Cyrus is single at the moment, Lipa is currently loved up with her boyfriend of over a year, Anwar Hadid. However, Hadid isn't her first serious partner. Before getting together with Gigi and Bella's younger brother, Lipa dated lead singer of the alt rock band LANY, Paul Klein, for about five months in 2017. She also dated celebrity chef and model Isaac Carew on-and-off for five years before they finally went their separate ways in May 2019, not long before she started up her romance with Hadid.

And though neither singer has ever directly called out exes in their music, both have sang their fair share of breakup anthems. Lipa's hit "New Rules" is all about getting over an ex (though she later broke her own rules by getting back together with Carew). She's also got "Don't Start Now" and "IDGAF," which both provide major "thank u, next" vibes. Cyrus' post-split songs include "Slide Away," "Midnight Sky," and, of course, the iconic "Wrecking Ball."

While "Prisoner" is a major bop with a devilishly fun music video, it also sends an important message: Don't mess with Miley and Dua, y'all.