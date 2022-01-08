Miley Is Reportedly Dating A Fellow Musician After Her Breakup With Cody

Miley Cyrus is seemingly booed up again, so it looks like the Cody Simpson breakup is fully behind her. She’s reportedly dating a fellow musician named Maxx Morando, and it seems like they’ve been connected for a while. Here’s who Maxx Morando is to get you filled in on Cyrus’ love life.

Cyrus has been mum about her love life since her split with singer Cody Simpson in August 2020. But now it looks like she’s got a new man in her life. According to E!, a source exclusively confirmed to that publication that she’s dating Maxx Morando, a drummer from the rock band Liily. “She’s happily dating Maxx,” the source said. “It’s official between them.”

Morando is one of the four members of Liily, a rock band based out of Los Angeles, California. It appears he had a stint as the drummer for the punk rock band The Regrettes from 2015 to 2018 (even performing with the group on Conan in 2017) before teaming up with his Liily bandmates. He’s 23 years old and has reportedly been hanging out with Cyrus for quite some time, as they share mutual friends. The connection sounds like it was pretty organic, too, since a second source reportedly told E! that “[Cyrus and Morando] are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians.”

He was also reportedly hanging out backstage during Cyrus’ most recent performance when she hosted NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. “He was backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year’s Eve rehearsals and taping having a good time with them,” claimed the second source. “They were are all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night.”

ICYMI, some fans were speculating that Cyrus was dating Morando when they were seen cozying up at Gucci’s Love Parade runway show in November 2021. “The way they look at each other,” Cyrus fan account @miley_plastichearts captioned a video that showed Cyrus smiling at Morando, with the sort of smile you expect from a couple that’s in love. (Not to mention that Cyrus’ blue fringe dress with yellow feathers was pretty legendary).

During the event, onlookers saw Cyrus and Morando holding hands. There was also a sweet moment when Cyrus wrapped her arms around the musician.

Both of the musicians have remained hush about their budding romance, but Cyrus did mention him in an interview with Vogue about her summer festival looks in September 2021. In the discussion, she talked about a design from Morando and designer Shane Kastl featuring cartoon monsters. “This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” Cyrus said. “Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

Although Cyrus is keeping her reported new relationship out of the public eye for now, she was very open about her relationship with Simpson. She even discussed their breakup candidly on Instagram Live in August 2020. “So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up. It was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it,” Cyrus told her fans.

“But, for right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re out hanging out or getting pizza,” Cyrus said. She added that their friendship would likely survive post-relationship. “We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re gonna continue to be friends.”

Well, it sounds like Cyrus has moved on with Morando, but fans will have to wait until the pair go Instagram official and confirm their relationship.