Miley Had The Most Epic Wardrobe Fail While Singing "Party In The U.S.A." On NYE

Whoops, Miley Cyrus rang in the New Year in an unexpected way. During the New Year’s Eve special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC on Dec. 31, she lost her top after performing her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop.” But being the pro pop star she is, Miley Cyrus handled her New Year’s Eve wardrobe malfunction with ingenious flair.

After Cyrus sang “We Can’t Stop” for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the setlist transitioned to her bop “Party in the U.S.A.” from her 2009 EP The Time of Our Lives. As she sauntered around the stage to the music, she sang the opening lines to the song when her silver top seemed to break or untie. At that point, viewers saw her holding onto the top. Cyrus turned around, so her back was to the audience. Then, she cast her top aside and smoothly disappeared backstage while the band and backup singers continued to play. When Cyrus returned onstage, she wore only a red blazer (the same one from an earlier performance) and continued singing.

Like the pro that she is, Cyrus added a bit of levity and joked about what had just happened while singing. As she sang the second verse, she changed the lyrics from “Everybody’s looking at me now” to play off of the wardrobe malfunction, singing, “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now.” In between the lyrics, she adlibbed the line, “I’m still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage,” joking that although she nearly flashed the audience, she was still wearing more clothing.

When the NBC special was drawing to a close, Cyrus summed up the events of the evening and linked it to the wild ride that people have endured over the past two-ish years. “Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us," she said to inspire the audience.

“We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party,” Cyrus concluded.

ICYMI, Cyrus hosted the event alongside co-host Pete Davidson. Other live performances of the night included songs from Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, 24KGoldn, Cyrus’ sister Noah Cyrus, and Anitta.

The NBC special was available to live-stream on Peacock and aired live on NBC, but if you missed the celebration, you can still watch the entire performance on NBC’s website.