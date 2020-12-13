It would be tough to name a more iconic duo than Noah and Miley Cyrus. The two sisters are eight years apart, but share so many similarities. They're both talented singers, have a unique style, and grew up with famous parents. Living life in the limelight from an early age only brought the sisters closer together. From birth to present day, they've shared so many sweet memories together. Sometimes they prefer to keep their family life private, but these Miley and Noah Cyrus sister moments are not to be missed.

As with any family, the Cyrus sisters have had their fair share of ups and downs. As Miley told Teen Vogue in June 2017, fame comes with it's own set of struggles, but she's grateful to have a sister who understands what that's like.

“Having someone that really understands how hard it can be when you’re away from home for a month, me and my little sister have a new bond over that,” she said. “She loves me more now that she knows I do something. She always thought I do nothing and that I went to put two wigs on," she added, referencing her Hannah Montana days.

Noah has also spoken out what it's like being part of such a famous family, admitting that she sometimes found it difficult living in her sister's shadow. "Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister," she said during a live video.

She even released a song about it titled "Young and Sad," however, these days the two sisters are the best of friends and there's nothing sad about their relationship at all.

1. Their Earliest Memories Facebook/Miley Cyrus In July 2017, Cyrus shared this gem of a throwback to her Facebook page, saying that her "sista" Noah has been "slayin since '02."

2. A Flash To The Past Noah celebrated her 20th birthday on Jan. 8 by taking a walk down memory lane. She shared a slideshow of childhood memories to Instagram, with the first slide being a black and white photo of herself as a toddler. If fans swipe all the way to the end, the slideshow ends with a sweet memory of Noah and her sisters enjoying a beach day.

3. They Were Always On The Same Team In November 2020, Noah shared a throwback photo from her cheerleading days with Miley. "Back when we were sweet," she joked in the caption.

4. Red Carpet Events Were A Normal Childhood Occurrence Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Noah and Miley shared a sweet moment at the premiere of Miley's movie The Last Song on March 25, 2010. Even though Noah was just 10 years old at the time, she showed up to support her big sis.

5. They're Both Beliebers Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images On Feb. 8, 2011, Miley and Noah both showed out to the red carpet premiere of Justin Bieber's Never Say Never documentary premiere.

6. The VMAs Are A Family Affair Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nothing was more controversial than Miley's 2013 MTV VMAs performance, and she's returned to the show year after year. When she hit the red carpet on Aug. 30. 2015, her whole family showed out with her, including Noah.

7. A Rare Duet Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images It's a rarity to see the Cyrus sisters hit the stage together, and, in fact, it's only happened twice. One of these special moments was at Wango Tango 2017, when they sang a song together for their mom's birthday. Tish even made an on-stage appearance.

8. More VMAs Memories Christopher Polk/MTV1617/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Noah and Miley were sylish as ever at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards where they shared this silly moment together.

9. They've Got Each Other's Backs (Literally) Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Noah and Miley always keep it real, and Noah had no problem helping fix her sister's wardrobe in the middle of the 2017 BBMAs.

10. Miley Supports Her Sister Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Noah performed at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cyrus showed her support by making a sign that read "I <3 Noah Cyrus."

11. The Girls Still Get Silly Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miley and Noah showed off their fun side when they hit the stage at the 2017 iHeart Summer Weekend fest on June 10.

12. They Hug It Out Rob Foldy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The fun-loving memories continued at iHeartSummer's '17 Weekend Fest when they showed their strong bond with this massive bear hug.

13. They Take A Stand Together Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Noah and Miley showed out to protest gun violence in March 2018 when they attended March For Our Lives with Jimmy Fallon.

14. They Still Fool Around Like Kids Miley and Noah had a good laugh in November 2019 when they showed off some impromptu dance moves at home.

15. Their Dance Parties Are Unparalleled Noah and Miley's dance choreography party continued in November 2019 when they uploaded a second video, this time including their mom in the fun.

16. Miley Sends Noah Instagram Love In February 2019, Miley showed just how strong her bond with Noah really is when she penned a sweet message about Noah being the "best." "My #1. The coolest girl I know. Sickest songwriter. Vocalist . Style Goddess. & above all the best little sister I could’ve ever asked for," she captioned the black and white pic.

17. They're ALWAYS Together... Noah and Miley shared a new sister selfie with fans in January 2019 which showed them driving around together.

18. ... Including The Holidays On Thanksgiving Day 2019, Noah shared a heartwarming family photo (which of course included Miley) saying how grateful she was. "Extremely thankful for everyone at the table," she captioned the pic.

19. They Even Released A Song Together It was a long time coming, but Miley and Noah finally released a song together in October 2020. They recorded a new live version of Noah's song "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus." The cover art showed them walking through a grassy field hand-in-hand.