Miley Cyrus was everywhere in the mid '00s. If you turned on the radio, Cyrus was topping the charts with songs like "Party in the U.S.A.," and if there was a TV nearby, you'd catch a glimpse of her on Hannah Montana. Teenagers all over the world surely dreamed of what it would be like to have Cyrus as their sister, aka, a built-in BFF. But when it came to Cyrus' real-life little sister, Noah Cyrus, things weren't all sunshine and butterflies. Noah Cyrus' quotes about living in Miley's shadow are heartbreaking.

Noah, who is 7 years younger than Miley (and also a super talented singer herself), spoke openly about what it was like to grow up in her famous family.

"Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister, but, you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a shit about due to what people said to me online," Noah said with tears in her eyes during an Instagram Live promoting her new song "Young and Sad." "It was absolutely unbearable."

Noah went on to share how the tough times were the inspiration behind her new song.

And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine / Always bringing good light wherever she will go / And I was born to rain clouds / When they blew the flame out / Blessed in her shadows.' Because, that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow.

"That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life," Noah continued. "And it was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day ... sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right."

Noah, who was visibly upset while addressing the meaning behind the song, said that this will be the only time she speaks out about it. "You guys are young, you know the internet," she concluded. "And it's been really tough on me, so that song is just pretty tough to get through."

Despite the hardships Noah faced, she and Miley appear to have a happy and healthy relationship.