Bella Thorne & Fletcher Got Steamy In The “Becky’s So Hot” MV

On Monday, Aug. 1, Fletcher dropped the official music video for her new single “Becky’s So Hot.” The three-minute clip is all about the star fantasizing over her ex’s new girlfriend, and guess what? She recruited none other than Bella Thorne to play the role of Becky. The two’s on-screen chemistry is absolutely everything.

The video begins with Fletcher alone in bed pleasuring herself before she has a fantasy about making out with her ex’s girlfriend. “I don't really blame you 'cause damn, the waist, the hips, the face, this is awkward,” Fletcher sings on the track about her ex and their new partner. “Are you in love like we were? If I were you, I'd probably keep her.”

Fletcher revealed in a press release that her single is partially based on a true story. “I wrote ‘Becky’s So Hot’ a couple [of] years ago after I was creeping on my ex’s new girlfriend’s Instagram while I was in the studio,” she said. “I accidentally liked a picture of her wearing a vintage t-shirt of my ex’s, one that I’ve worn before.”

The singer references this situation in her song’s chorus with the lyrics, “Becky's so hot in your vintage t-shirt. She’s the one I should hate but I wanna know how she tastes.”

While the idea for “Becky’s So Hot” was inspired by something that actually happened to Fletcher, the star made the song into something more by exploring “the complexities of moving on.”

“It felt more interesting to me to write something from the perspective of being in awe of [Becky],” she explained. “Sort of like ‘damn… it kinda stings that she’s so hot, but I can’t even be mad about it because I get it…she’s hot.”

Gary Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, who is Becky IRL? Well, some fans think Fletcher’s new song is about Becky Missal, who is now dating the singer’s ex-girlfriend Shannon Beveridge. The YouTuber supposedly inspired Fletcher's third EP, The S(ex) Tapes, which dropped in September 2020.

“Becky’s So Hot” will be featured on Fletcher’s upcoming debut studio album, Girl Of My Dreams, which will release on Sept. 16. If you want to see Fletcher perform the song live, make sure to buy tickets to her Girl Of My Dreams tour before they sell out.

“Becky’s So Hot” is going to sound amazing live!