Cancel those upcoming plans, because you’re invited to Saucy Santana and Latto’s fiery block party. On July 19, the dynamic rap duo released a music video for their hit, “Booty.” As teased by the title, the eclectic single is a bootylicious anthem, and the visual serves as a perfect homage to the romp. Now, in order to attend this packed party, you need the appropriate attire: cut-off shorts.

Santana originally released the twerk-ready hit on June 10. The track begins with an infectious chorus, which seemingly samples the blaring horn solo from Beyoncé’s 2003 breakout single “Crazy in Love.” Though famously interpolated by Queen Bey, that triumphant horn line is originally from The Chi-Lites’ 1970 classic, “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The “Material Girl” emcee then teased the visual on Twitter a day before its release, and the snippet was an unforgettable one. Much like the entire video.

Both Santana and Latto definitely understood the assignment with this eclectic video. The visual started with the emcee channeling his inner Beyoncé. Confidently strutting down the street, Santana pays a fierce ode to the “Crazy In Love” video, sporting a similar white tank top, jean shorts, and cherry red pumps that Beyoncé donned in the official video.

The video then bursts open into a vibrant twerk session, where the rapper changes into an asymmetrical white bandeau, purple joggers, and a matching, jewel-embedded durag. Latto served the same amount of heat, donning an abstract printed number while serving up cookies.

This isn’t the duo’s first time working together. They previously collaborated for Santana’s saucy record, “Up & Down,” in 2020, and Latto’s infectious hit, “It’s Givin’” from her 777 album released earlier this year.

Yeah, this is definitely the hottest block party of the summer.